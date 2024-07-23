'The line should never be crossed': BBC boss apologises for Strictly Come Dancing abuse controversy

Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The BBC director-general has addressed recent allegations of abuse on hit show Strictly Come Dancing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking in a news briefing, Tim Davie said the BBC "will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour" and that "the line should never be crossed".

This comes after Strictly professionals Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice were axed amid allegations over their behaviour in training.

Addressing media this morning, he said: "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed.

"We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

Read more: Long-serving strictly stars could face cull following scandals around alleged abusive behaviour

Mr Davie added he was "very sorry that anyone has had an experience that hasn’t been wholly positive.

"That’s something we do need to reflect on and I’m sorry about that," he continued.

"There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

Tim Davie also confirmed the hit dance show would return this autumn.

Graziano Di Prima arrives at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Last week the BBC confirmed that all celebrity guests would be accompanied by a member of Strictly's production staff in all rehearsals in the future to observe behaviour.

The BBC chief stressed the importance of contestants feeling they can talk to someone if they face inappropriate behaviour behind the scenes.

"I won’t talk about individuals, but anyone who wants to talk to us I hope feels that they can," he said.

"It's vital we have the right protocols and structures and we keep these under review and confirmed changes last week. It is essential these are right for everyone."

The BBC plans to reveal the celebrity line-up for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing next month.

This comes after reports claimed up to five professionals could face the axe on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing following the scandals around the show.

Amanda Abbington, who quit the show in October last year, claimed that her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, bullied her during rehearsals. Pernice has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from this year's pro line-up after reports emerged he “hit and kicked” Zara McDermott during training.

With a third former professional dancer reportedly becoming a person of interest in the bullying investigation, BBC chiefs are understood to be considering a cull of long-serving professionals for the 2025 series.

A TV insider said yesterday: “There isn’t much they can do to change the line up for this year’s crisis-hit show, but the feeling is that Strictly needs to make a fresh start in 2025.

“There’s the fear that being on the show leaves them more open to feeling entitled and untouchable.

Giovanni Pernice strongly denies the allegations. Picture: Alamy

“So for many of the pros turning up for rehearsals this week, it may be their last time.

“It’s not a done deal, and it’s not just going to be a case of the oldest or longest-serving being shown the door. It would be a carefully considered process, with other ­factors taken into account too.

“The fact that the BBC are even considering making big changes and bringing in fresh blood is a sign of how keen they are to move on and make every effort to ensure nothing like this happens again.

“That could mean saying goodbye to some of the best-known pros — both male and female — but when it comes to Strictly, nobody is ever bigger than the show.”

Giovanni Pernice has denied all allegations against him, while Graziano Di Prima has accepted he may have kicked Zara McDermott but rejected claims there was repeated abuse.