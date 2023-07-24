‘Integrity and decency shone through him’: Tributes to George Alagiah, 67, pour in after nine-year battle with bowel cancer

24 July 2023, 19:33 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 19:35

George Alagiah has died aged 67
George Alagiah has died aged 67. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Tributes pour in for BBC newsreader George Alagiah after it was announced he died aged 67 following a nine-year battle with bowel cancer.

Former colleagues of Alagiah at the public broadcasting service have paid tribute to the "journalism giant".

Naga Munchetty broke into tears live on radio on Monday as she learned of the news of Alagiah’s passing.

Speaking live on air, she said: “We've had the very sad news that our colleague George Alagiah, BBC presenter - you all know him - who has been living with bowel cancer since 2014 - he has since stepped back from presenting BBC News.

“We've just heard the news he has died aged 65. We've just heard that from his agent.

“Apologies for the emotion in my voice - he was so loved in our news room.”

Addressing the news of her colleague’s death again later on, she added: “[George] was a voice we trusted and he was someone I can personally say I loved, he supported me greatly.

“Throughout my career...apologies for the emotion in my voice but I do think this will be reflected in our newsroom and our thoughts of course primarily go out to those who loved him dearly and his family.”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said on Monday: "Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

"George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

"He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously."

The much-loved journalist was diagnosed with stage four of the disease in 2014.

He had undergone two rounds of chemotherapy and a number of operations, including the removal of most of his liver, where the cancer had spread to.

He leaves behind his wife Frances Robathan and two children.

The Sri Lanka-born reporter returned to the BBC News at Six in November 2015.

Read more: Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Fiona Bruce said of her former colleague on Monday: “George was that rare thing - a first-rate journalist and an all round lovely human being.

“Integrity and decency shone through him. That and a mischievous sense of humour with an endearing giggle.

“I remember his 60th birthday party, surrounded by his wonderful family and his glamorous sisters like so many birds of paradise.

“It was an intimate family affair and I know George counted his blessings to be there with the people he loved so much.

“He fought with all he had to stay with them as long as he could. We loved him in the newsroom and we - I - miss him so much.”

Newsreader Clive Myrie paid tribute to his colleague during a news bulletin: “George touched all of us here in the newsroom with his kindness and generosity, his warmth and good humour.

“We loved him here at BBC and I loved him as a mentor, colleague and friend. His spirit, strength and courage in the later years of his life are something his colleagues can be so proud of. Journalism has lost a giant.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer also said of Alagiah’s death: “A much-loved face of BBC News for decades, George will also be remembered for his brilliant, fearless journalism as foreign correspondent. He rightly won awards for his evocative, boundary pushing reporting. British journalism has lost a talent. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Announcing the news on Monday, his agent, Mary Greenham, said: "I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

"George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today.

Read more: Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV

"George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being.

"My thoughts are with Fran, the boys and his wider family."

Alagiah, who covered the Rwanda genocide and civil war in Somalia, joined the BBC in 1989 and worked as a foreign correspondent before moving into presenting.

Former colleagues described George Alagiah as a "journalism giant".
Former colleagues described George Alagiah as a "journalism giant". Picture: Alamy

Among his most prominent interviews were Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu and Robert Mugabe.

He fronted the 6pm headlines from 2003 and then worked on the show on his own after Natasha Kaplinsky left.

Alagiah was made an OBE in the 2008 New Year Honours.

A year later, the BBC asked him to step down as patron of the Fairtrade Foundation because of its impartiality code.

His cancer returned in 2017, but announced in 2020 that it has spread to his lungs, and would take a break from work between October 2021 and April 2022 as the cancer spread further.

He took another break from October last year as he announced he was missing his colleagues and the energy of a newsroom.

Speaking in a videocast for the Bowel Cancer UK charity three years ago, said he felt like he had the "easy" part of his diagnosis.

"My job is just to stay fit and my family has got to watch all of the other things," he said.

