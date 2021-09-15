Breaking News

BBC will NOT be investigated over 1995 Princess Diana interview - Scotland Yard

15 September 2021, 16:19 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 16:32

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

Scotland Yard will not launch a criminal investigation into BBC journalist Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, the Metropolitan Police said after assessing Lord Dyson's report into the 1995 documentary.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "In March 2021, the Metropolitan Police Service determined it was not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995.

"Following the publication of Lord Dyson's report in May, specialist detectives assessed its contents and looked carefully at the law - once again obtaining independent legal advice from Treasury Counsel as well as consulting the Crown Prosecution Service.

"As a result, the MPS has not identified evidence of activity that constituted a criminal offence and will therefore be taking no further action."

This story is being updated.

