BBQ restaurant blasts 'food reviewer' who offered to visit - but wanted to charge them £169 for the privilege

A Northern Ireland BBQ restaurant has blasted a ‘food reviewer’ for charging a fee. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A BBQ restaurant has blasted a ‘food reviewer’ who offered to review their food - but wanted to charge them for the privilege.

The restaurant in Northern Ireland hit out at the social media reviewers, after they offered several packages to review the food.

The packages offered to VR Fire & Smokehouse included content creation on site and editing but not travel expenses, which they said varied on distance.

For £169, the reviewers offered a full length video review on TikTok, photo content on Instagram and Instagram stories on the day of the "content shoot".

An upgraded package offered a full length review video on TikTok, the vide pinned at the top of their TikTok page for three days and a full review video posted on Facebook.

However, the restaurant was quick to criticise the offer, saying they already received reviews from people "who actually know about food", claiming anyone that supports them is "bringing quality and standards down".

Sharing the messages on Facebook, the restaurant said: "Two crackheads in a Corsa think they are food reviewers.. do not come near us you pair of muppets..

"We get reviews from people who actually know about food.. they're called customers.. and reviewers who actually understand food..

"There are real reviewers out there folks... these guys are nothing more than tax dodging pipeheads...

"They use 'language' to connect, they speak in non-relative terms regarding food and expect businesses to pay them for it...

"If you support these clowns you're bringing quality and standards down."

The post saw a mixed response, with one person commenting: "Everyone has to start somewhere, the world we live in today is full of influencers and TikTokers looking [for] freebies.

"That's today's society but it's [your] choice of words some [might] find offensive. Plenty of UC customers pass through your doors in Newry pal and especially when your actually calling them out....some [might] call that ignorance."

Another person said: "A very unprofessional post on your behalf as a business owner. If you didn't like what he offered why not just tell him that or say you're not interested. Universal credit and crackheads - come on what's that all about!!"

The reviewers commented on the post, saying they did not know who the restaurant owner was, adding: "I feel sorry for you, that you are so hurt by a young person stepping out and going for something new."

The restaurant and food reviewers have been contacted for comment.