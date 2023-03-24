'The best & most loved bloke': Tributes paid after chef dies at beach bar in Cornwall

Tributes have poured in for the head chef who passed away last Saturday. Picture: The Watering Hole via Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

Tributes have been paid after the head chef at a popular Cornish beach bar died suddenly over the weekend.

A fund has been set up for Matthew Halford, who worked for decades at The Watering Hole, a family-run bar and restaurant in Cornwall, after he unexpectedly passed away on Saturday 18 March.

Jaden Cole, Matthew's eldest son, has set up a crowdfund as a final tribute to his father who 'still had massive plans' for his self-renovation house project before passing away.

Cole's message reads: "The reason behind this Crowdfunding is to help raise as much money as me and my family can to help finish off the house that my Dad worked so hard to self renovate.

"Life will never be the same without Dad. He was a huge character who you would hear from a mile away!

"The one person anyone could go to and he would give his all to help and support you; from family and friends to work colleagues, he always just knew the right thing to say."

The family-run business have set their beach flag half mast in tribute to Halford. Picture: The Watering Hole via Facebook

So far, the page has already exceeded its £3,000 goal, a testament to the head chef's impact, who has been described as 'the best and most loved bloke'.

Regulars at the Cornish bar have offered their condolences to the family.

The Watering Hole was set up in 1978 and has been a favourite amongst locals for years, with the accolade of being the UK's only live music beach bar.