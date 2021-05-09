Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
'Beached whale' in the Thames sparks 'rescue operation'
9 May 2021, 21:37 | Updated: 9 May 2021, 21:39
Twitter users have posted photos and footage showing a whale apparently stuck at Richmond Lock in the Thames.
Footage shows a helper spraying it with water as the animal flails about.
Twitter user Daniel Magee said: "Beached Whale in the Thames.
"Looks injured. A bit upsetting, so moved on. Hope it can be saved."
Gorgeous humpback whale thought to be up to 6 metres in length has been spotted in the River Thames, Richmond lock..— Annajon (@Annajon9) May 9, 2021
Operation rescue under way.. pic.twitter.com/szmPdruIVb
User Annajon said: "Gorgeous humpback whale thought to be up to 6 metres in length has been spotted in the River Thames, Richmond lock.. Operation rescue under way.."
Another user said the RNLI had arrived.
Updates to follow