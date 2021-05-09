'Beached whale' in the Thames sparks 'rescue operation'

9 May 2021, 21:37 | Updated: 9 May 2021, 21:39

The whale was spotted at Richmond Lock
The whale was spotted at Richmond Lock. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Twitter users have posted photos and footage showing a whale apparently stuck at Richmond Lock in the Thames.

Footage shows a helper spraying it with water as the animal flails about.

Twitter user Daniel Magee said: "Beached Whale in the Thames.

"Looks injured. A bit upsetting, so moved on. Hope it can be saved."

User Annajon said: "Gorgeous humpback whale thought to be up to 6 metres in length has been spotted in the River Thames, Richmond lock.. Operation rescue under way.."

Another user said the RNLI had arrived.

Updates to follow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Staff counting votes for the Scottish Parliamentary election

Elections 2021: Key moments across UK as Sadiq Khan is re-elected London Mayor
A Tory candidate in the PCC elections has been disbarred

Tory Police and Crime Commissioner candidate disbarred over driving offence
A woman died in the blaze in Sedgley

Woman, 43, dies in Dudley house fire while 16-year-old girl is seriously injured
The NHS has been praised by Boris Johnson

'Extraordinary' NHS praised as one third of UK adults receive second Covid vaccine jab
The EU looks set to back Pfizer over Astrazeneca after a dispute with the latter

EU refuses to renew Oxford Covid vaccine order as it backs Pfizer jab
Michel Moogan was arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run.

One of Britain's 'most wanted' arrested in Dubai after eight years on the run

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'
Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London