'Beached whale' in the Thames sparks 'rescue operation'

The whale was spotted at Richmond Lock. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Twitter users have posted photos and footage showing a whale apparently stuck at Richmond Lock in the Thames.

Footage shows a helper spraying it with water as the animal flails about.

Twitter user Daniel Magee said: "Beached Whale in the Thames.

"Looks injured. A bit upsetting, so moved on. Hope it can be saved."

Gorgeous humpback whale thought to be up to 6 metres in length has been spotted in the River Thames, Richmond lock..

Operation rescue under way.. pic.twitter.com/szmPdruIVb — Annajon (@Annajon9) May 9, 2021

User Annajon said: "Gorgeous humpback whale thought to be up to 6 metres in length has been spotted in the River Thames, Richmond lock.. Operation rescue under way.."

Another user said the RNLI had arrived.

Updates to follow