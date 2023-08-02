Bear 'secretly a human in disguise' shown waving in fresh footage as experts provide verdict on whether it's real

2 August 2023, 08:07 | Updated: 2 August 2023, 08:14

The zoo has insisted the bear is in fact a bear
The zoo has insisted the bear is in fact a bear. Picture: Twitter
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A Chinese 'bear' at the centre of claims it is a human in disguise has been shown waving in fresh footage, as experts insist it is real.

Footage of the 'bear' went viral on Chinese social media, with a number of observers pointing out its unusual posture and body language

The video had people convinced Hangzhou Zoo has got one of its employees to dress up as a bear.

A new video has now emerged showing the bear standing and waving, as thousands flock to the zoo to see the beast for themselves.

An expert has now waded into the debate, with Ashleigh Marshall from Chester Zoo insisting it "is definitely a real bear".

After visiting the zoo to see the sun bear for himself, one person commented on Chinese social media site Weibo: "If this is fake it deserves an Oscar for special effects."

"We travelled overnight last night to get here. The bears are so cute," another said.

Another man, Mr You, told a local news site: "After seeing this bear standing up on the internet, I wanted to see how it looks in real life, so I came here."

Read More: Tens of thousands of people turn up at zoo in China to see 'man bear'

Read More: 'This is undoubtedly a human being': Chinese zoo furiously denies bear is secretly a human in costume

On Monday, the zoo was forced to deny their sun bears are human beings in costume."Our zoo is government-run, so that kind of situation would not happen," a spokesman said.

The bear has now waved
The bear has now waved. Picture: Twitter

"In the summer, temperatures can rise to nearly 40C. If a person did wear a bear costume, they would be lying down within minutes due to the heat."

In a separate video, imitating the bear's voice, the spokesperson said: "Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well."

According to the zoo's deputy director, Jiang Zhi, the bear has a slimmer physique than other black or brown bears.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

Rishi Sunak will take listeners' questions from 7am today

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls LIVE - in an LBC exclusive

Anton Du Beke has revealed he spent three days in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach and the leg by his father

Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals he was stabbed by alcoholic father on Boxing Day as a child

China Flooding

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Serious and repeat offenders will not be able to receive cautions under the plans

Thieves, shoplifters and drug users on list of first-time offenders 'to be cautioned instead of facing court'

Shocking moment police car is rammed off the road by truck-driving thug in terrifying smash

Traffic cop 'lucky to be alive' after disqualified driver rams police car in high-speed chase

The influencer had followed an extreme raw food diet for years.

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova's chilling final post days before she 'starved to death' after 'extreme' fruit diet

Trump Capitol Riot

Pence says ‘country more important than one man’ after fresh Trump charges

Trump Capitol Riot

Trump charged over efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results

Activist Larch Maxey was taped saying that a wave of action outside Parliament had influenced Labour to declare its opposition to new North Sea gas and oil

Gloating Just Stop Oil activists 'recorded boasting of influence over Labour policy' after Parliament Square march

Trump Capitol Riot

The investigations Donald Trump is now facing

Trump has been charged federally after a probe into his conduct after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Donald Trump faces four fresh charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election and Capitol riot

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure

Lizzo sued by dancers for 'sexual harassment, weight shaming and pressure to behave inappropriately' at strip club party

End of Tweets

Elon Musk’s X sues research group highlighting hateful tweets

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Judge refuses to dismiss charges against armourer in Baldwin film set shooting

Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Architect accused of killing three women found on Long Island appears in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niger Coup

Niger crisis deepens as more European nations evacuate

Election 2020-Michigan-Investigation

Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies with vote machine tampering

Migrants could be moved onto the Bibby Stockholm next week

Bibby Stockholm barge to 'start taking migrants next week' after 'fire safety concerns'

Vintage Apple Computer

Vintage computer that helped launch Apple empire being sold at auction

Rachel Tunstill has died while serving her life sentence.

Mum who stabbed newborn baby with scissors in 'remorseless' killing dies in prison

July was one of the wettest since records began

July was one of wettest on record, after warmest-ever June

Iran Weather

Iran orders nationwide shutdown due to high temperatures

The Royal Mail train saw the attempted robbery last night near Lockerbie

Two teenagers accused of daring late night train robbery in Scotland

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has jail terms reduced by Myanmar’s military-led government

The influencer had followed an extreme raw food diet for years.

'Vegan' influencer Zhanna Samsonova who died after adopting 'extreme' raw fruit diet ‘hadn’t drunk water in six years’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit