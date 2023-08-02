Bear 'secretly a human in disguise' shown waving in fresh footage as experts provide verdict on whether it's real

The zoo has insisted the bear is in fact a bear. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

A Chinese 'bear' at the centre of claims it is a human in disguise has been shown waving in fresh footage, as experts insist it is real.

Footage of the 'bear' went viral on Chinese social media, with a number of observers pointing out its unusual posture and body language

The video had people convinced Hangzhou Zoo has got one of its employees to dress up as a bear.

A new video has now emerged showing the bear standing and waving, as thousands flock to the zoo to see the beast for themselves.

An expert has now waded into the debate, with Ashleigh Marshall from Chester Zoo insisting it "is definitely a real bear".

This is a real bear, not a human dressed in costumes! A four-year-old Malayan sun bear named Angela in a Hangzhou zoo went viral on China's social media as a video showed the world's smallest bear standing upright and waving to tourists just like a human. pic.twitter.com/Azv2tTVJhv — Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) August 1, 2023

After visiting the zoo to see the sun bear for himself, one person commented on Chinese social media site Weibo: "If this is fake it deserves an Oscar for special effects."

"We travelled overnight last night to get here. The bears are so cute," another said.

Another man, Mr You, told a local news site: "After seeing this bear standing up on the internet, I wanted to see how it looks in real life, so I came here."

On Monday, the zoo was forced to deny their sun bears are human beings in costume."Our zoo is government-run, so that kind of situation would not happen," a spokesman said.

The bear has now waved. Picture: Twitter

"In the summer, temperatures can rise to nearly 40C. If a person did wear a bear costume, they would be lying down within minutes due to the heat."

In a separate video, imitating the bear's voice, the spokesperson said: "Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well."

According to the zoo's deputy director, Jiang Zhi, the bear has a slimmer physique than other black or brown bears.