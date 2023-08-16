Fur better or fur worse: Bear crashes Colorado wedding and eats dessert bar - but couple does not mind

Brandon Reimers and Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez were married in Boulder, Colorado on July 31 and had to endure sodden weather before the famished furball made an appearance at their reception. Picture: Brandon Reimers

By Chay Quinn

A Colorado bear crashed an idyllic forest wedding and did Yogi proud by using the occasion to make away with a couple's dessert bar - but the bride and groom said that they did not mind.

The furry wedding crasher was seen tucking into the dessert station at the crisis-hit nuptials after the ceremony had been hit with a downpour in the beautiful Colorado wilderness.

The furry wedding crasher was seen tucking into the dessert station at the crisis-hit nuptials after the ceremony had been hit with a downpour in the beautiful Colorado wilderness. Picture: Brandon Reimers

Cailyn recalled being told by her new husband about the animal's abrupt entrance and unceremonious destruction of their desserts and turning to see the brown beast making the most of the opportunity.

Cailyn told Insider: "The bear was on top of the dessert table, just plowing through the dessert bar.

"My brother and his best friend were filming it. Security eventually came through and shooed it off."

Despite the hitches, the couple said they would not change a thing. Picture: Brandon Reimers

The couple told Insider that despite the adversity of their experiences, they would not change a thing about their wedding day.

They noted that only a few attendees of the ceremony managed to join the bear's sweet feast before his demolition job.

The couple remarked: "I would say there was a lot of shock and awe throughout the night, but I think that's what enhanced it."