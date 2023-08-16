Fur better or fur worse: Bear crashes Colorado wedding and eats dessert bar - but couple does not mind

16 August 2023, 18:46

Brandon Reimers and Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez were married in Boulder, Colorado on July 31 and had to endure sodden weather before the famished furball made an appearance at their reception.
Brandon Reimers and Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez were married in Boulder, Colorado on July 31 and had to endure sodden weather before the famished furball made an appearance at their reception. Picture: Brandon Reimers

By Chay Quinn

A Colorado bear crashed an idyllic forest wedding and did Yogi proud by using the occasion to make away with a couple's dessert bar - but the bride and groom said that they did not mind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The furry wedding crasher was seen tucking into the dessert station at the crisis-hit nuptials after the ceremony had been hit with a downpour in the beautiful Colorado wilderness.

Read More: Mischievous 227kg burglar bear named ‘Hank the Tank’ with appetite for human food captured after year-long chase

Brandon Reimers and Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez were married in Boulder, Colorado on July 31 and had to endure sodden weather before the famished furball made an appearance at their reception.

The furry wedding crasher was seen tucking into the dessert station at the crisis-hit nuptials after the ceremony had been hit with a downpour in the beautiful Colorado wilderness.
The furry wedding crasher was seen tucking into the dessert station at the crisis-hit nuptials after the ceremony had been hit with a downpour in the beautiful Colorado wilderness. Picture: Brandon Reimers

Cailyn recalled being told by her new husband about the animal's abrupt entrance and unceremonious destruction of their desserts and turning to see the brown beast making the most of the opportunity.

Cailyn told Insider: "The bear was on top of the dessert table, just plowing through the dessert bar.

"My brother and his best friend were filming it. Security eventually came through and shooed it off."

Despite the hitches, the couple said they would not change a thing
Despite the hitches, the couple said they would not change a thing. Picture: Brandon Reimers

The couple told Insider that despite the adversity of their experiences, they would not change a thing about their wedding day.

They noted that only a few attendees of the ceremony managed to join the bear's sweet feast before his demolition job.

The couple remarked: "I would say there was a lot of shock and awe throughout the night, but I think that's what enhanced it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katie Loxton and Adam Higgsd were both jailed for their illicit romance

Prison officer, 27, jailed for a year for phone sex with inmate who is serving 14 years for drug dealing

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Destroyed granary

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

Libya Clashes

Clashes between rival militias in Libya leave 45 dead

Dominican Republic Explosion

More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-MEN-SCRATCH RACE-FINAL

Amputee para-cyclist laughs it off after being given two watches for victory despite having no arms

Breaking
The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

British Museum sacks staff member after treasures found to be 'missing, stolen or damaged'

Tenor Placido Domingo with soprano Renata Scotto prior to their opening night performance of Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 22 1981

Soprano Renata Scotto dies aged 89

A woman is suing for £150,000 after breaking her wrist on the film set.

Special effects artist for The Little Mermaid live-action remake sues for £150,000 after breaking wrist on film set

Police have released new images of a man they want to identify.

New CCTV images released of suspect wanted in Clapham homophobic stabbings

A decision has not been made on the future of Mason Greenwood, Manchester United said

Manchester United bosses deny they have made a decision on Mason Greenwood return

Exclusive
Lord Edward Garnier has called for a public inquiry into Andrew Malkinson's case

Top lawyer blasts Andrew Malkinson rape case as the 'worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century'

A portrait of American soldier Travis King

North Korea offers first official confirmation it has detained US soldier

The arsonist set himself on fire and damaged the centre

Hapless arsonist sets himself on fire trying to torch children's soft play centre

Jaydipkumar Rameshchandra Valand has been banned from being a landlord

London slum landlord crammed 40 tenants into 4-bed home, including in lean-to shack with no heating or lighting

Costco Derbyshire

Full list of locations sought by Costco as wholesalers looks to expand with 14 new warehouses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fans roared with delight following England's victory.

Jubilant England fans celebrate as Lionesses sail through to World Cup final and Aussie fans left in tears
Myanmar Landslide

Rescuers recover 33 bodies from landslide at Myanmar jade mine

The Killers came in for criticism

The Killers apologise to Georgian fans after singer Brandon Flowers invites Russian man onstage to play drums
Britain set to enjoy some summer sun

Exact day and time UK will bake as new 31C European heat blast on the way

Joshua Hunt, 32, denies two Public Order Act charges of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress in relation to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Man accused of being Somerset gimp banned by court from wearing masks or wriggling on floor ahead of October trial
Cannabis plant

German cabinet approves plan to liberalise rules on cannabis possession and sale

A firefighter in Hawaii

Maui fire survivors face power cuts as teams work to identify the dead

Jason Grant is suing his former employers.

Male ‘period poverty tsar’ sues for sex discrimination after being sacked from £36,000 role amid backlash
The lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to secure a place in the World Cup final

Prince William and Rishi Sunak hail England's Lionesses after reaching their first ever World Cup final
The photos have been made public for the first time

Unseen aerial photos of UK in World War Two, including bombed out football stadium, available to public for the first time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit