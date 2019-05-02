Beat Bobbies Investigating Complex Crime Due To Detective Shortage

Beat bobbies are undertaking complex investigations. Picture: PA

Untrained police officers are carrying out complex investigations meaning a quarter of victims aren't getting the service they should.

A report by a police watchdog suggests that non-detectives, who don't have investigation accreditation are carrying out investigations into volume crime such as burglary, thefts and assaults.

The shortage has even led to some crimes being resolved over the phone, according to a report from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Even the units who investigate dodgy officers have been hit. "Counter corruption units are under-resourced, they don't have the staff they need," HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr told LBC's Nick Ferrari, "that's the sort of thing that comes back to bite a force in the longterm," Mr Parr said.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: "It used to be that you would have your CID, your response force, your community policing and they all had very discrete jobs.

"Response officers didn't do investigations. Now they do. They don't have the same accreditation, they don't have the same experience."

"These officers often don't have enough formal training and qualifications in investigation," the report said, which has led to opportunities to gather evidence not being followed up or potential lines of inquiry being missed.

Inspectors reviewed 2,608 randomly selected files from crimes recorded in the first three months of last year.

They found that 75% of theft offences and 76% of common assaults had "effective" investigations.

The report said: "This means a quarter of these complainants aren't getting the service they should expect."