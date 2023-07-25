Cruel burglars con their way into home of woman, 91, before stealing heirloom locket she’d owned for 73 years

Police have issued e-fit images of two men they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

An elderly woman was burgled by two men who tricked their way into her home to steal treasured family heirlooms.

The woman, 91, was at her home in Beckenham when two men knocked on the door pretending to be boiler repairmen.

They entered her home and stole several braclets and her beloved locket that had pictures of her late mother and father - that they gave to her on her 18th birthday.

No arrests have been made but police have issued e-fits of two suspects.

Read more: 'It's not protest, it's crime': Senior Met cop condemns Just Stop Oil as LBC reveals £7.7m bill to police disruption

Read more: 'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket

Detective Sergeant Sarah Francis said: "This horrible ordeal has left this elderly woman feeling utterly helpless.

"The stolen locket especially is of enormous and irreplaceable sentimental value. I urge any local people, or jewellers, who may have been offered such an item for sale, to please contact us immediately."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 reference CAD 5016/27JUN or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.