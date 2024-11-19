Bee Gees star Colin Petersen dies aged 78

Bee Gees star Colin Petersen has died. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Bee Gees star Colin Petersen has died aged 78.

The original drummer, who joined brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb in the 1960s, played on hit tracks including I Started A Joke, To Love Somebody and I Just Gotta Get A Message To You.

He died in his sleep early on Monday morning, his representatives said.

Petersen contributed to four Bee Gees albums, including several songs on 1970's Cucumber Castle album, before leaving the group.

In the last five years, he played with the Best Of The Bee Gees tribute show.

Production manager Gary Walker said he had appeared in the show on Saturday and was "happy and his usual cheeky self" on Sunday.

"It was very sudden," he said.

L-R (back): Vince Melouney, Maurice Gibb, Barry Gibb, (front): Robin Gibb, Colin Petersen. Picture: Getty

Petersen's manager, Greg Shaw, said in a statement: "I've known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees.

"His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage.

"It was an honour to have called him my friend."

Friend and colleague Evan Webster said: "Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe.

"We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country.

"He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour. He will be remembered forever."

Bee Gees star Maurice died unexpectedly in 2003 at the age of 53 due to complications from a twisted intestine.

His twin Robin died in 2012, aged 62, from liver and kidney failure after battling colorectal cancer.

Before his music career, Petersen was a child actor, starring in the title role of the 1956 Australian film Smiley - a character which earned him his nickname.

Petersen is survived by his two sons Jaime and Ben.