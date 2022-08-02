Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei

2 August 2022, 14:05

By Megan Hinton

China has deployed tanks on beaches opposite Taiwan in a display of force that coincides with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the capital Taipei.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alarming footage captured by holidaymakers at a beach in Fujian province, the closest point in Chinese territory to Taiwan, shows a huge convoy of army tanks and armoured vehicles driving across the sand in front of shocked beach-goers.

China has been recently conducting military exercises in the same area after an order from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It comes as US house speaker Nancy Pelosi left Malaysia ahead of an expected visit to Taiwan, which has escalated tensions with Beijing.

Ms Pelosi is on an Asian tour this week that is being closely watched to see if she will defy China's warnings against visiting Taiwan.

Beijing claims the self-governing island is part of the territory of mainland China.

Read more: 'Justice has been delivered': Al Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed by drone strike in Afghanistan

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be annexed by force if necessary, and has warned of repercussions, saying its military will "never sit idly by" if Ms Pelosi pushes ahead with the visit.

Chinese propaganda released yesterday warned: "We are fully prepared for any eventuality. Fight upon order, bury every intruder, and move toward joint and successful operations.

"We are PLA soldiers, we swear to defend the motherland to the death."

It is also reported that two Chinese warships have been spotted in the waters near Taiwan and that China is preparing to send its aircraft carriers to match US deployments in the region.

Read more: Ukrainian refugee told to declare herself homeless in order to get on council housing list

While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Ms Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected US official to visit in more than 25 years.

China's threats of retaliation have driven concerns of a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides, that could upset global markets and supply chains.

On Monday the White House decried Beijing's rhetoric, saying the US has no interest in deepening tensions with China and "will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling".

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby underscored that the decision on whether to visit the self-ruled island was ultimately Ms Pelosi's. He noted that members of Congress have routinely visited Taiwan over the years.

Mr Kirby said administration officials are concerned that Beijing could use the visit as an excuse to take provocative retaliatory steps, including military action such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, or flying sorties into the island's airspace and carrying out large-scale naval exercises in the strait.

"Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some sort of crisis or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait," Mr Kirby said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged China to "act responsibly" in the event that Pelosi proceeds with the visit.

"If the speaker does decide to visit, and China tries to create some kind of a crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing," he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

"We are looking for them, in the event she decides to visit, to act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward."

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. The US maintains informal relations and defence ties with Taiwan even as it recognises Beijing as the government of China.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island's decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they do not support.

Ms Pelosi, head of one of three branches of the US government, would be the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Ms Pelosi kicked off her Asian tour in Singapore on Monday but her purported visit to Taiwan has sparked jitters in the region.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong "highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security" during talks with Ms Pelosi, the city-state's foreign ministry said.

This was echoed by Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo, who said stable ties between the two rival powers "are extremely important for the international community as well".

The Philippines urged the US and China to be "responsible actors" in the region.

"It is important for the US and China to ensure continuing communication to avoid any miscalculation and further escalation of tensions," said foreign affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be annexed by force if necessary
China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be annexed by force if necessary. Picture: Video grab

Read more: Police investigate Chinese blogger after 'cooking and eating endangered great white shark'

China has been steadily ratcheting up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan. China cut off all contact with Taiwan's government in 2016 after President Tsai Ing-wen refused to endorse its claim that the island and mainland together make up a single Chinese nation, with the Communist regime in Beijing being the sole legitimate government.

On Thursday, Ms Pelosi is to meet with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo in Seoul for talks on security in the Indo-Pacific region, economic cooperation and the climate crisis. Ms Pelosi is also due to visit Japan, but it is unclear when she heading there.

Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday amid concerns about regional stability.

"Risk sentiment took a hit following reports suggesting US House Speaker Pelosi is to go ahead with her visit to Taiwan," said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

"Investors are likely to be looking for defensive positions as the geopolitical situation could escalate over the next few days."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

LBC Breaking News

Man charged over threats to kill the Queen at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day

A coroner has found Jamal Edwards died after alcohol and cocaine consumption

Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after cocaine and drinking session, inquest finds

Chester which has been named as the most beautiful city in the world

The most beautiful city in the world ranked by scientists...and it's Chester

Princess Charlotte watched the Commonwealth Games with her parents on Tuesday

Cheeky Princess Charlotte pulls faces as she makes surprise Commonwealth Games appearance

A snorkeller swims alongside a Blue Shark (file photo)

Shark attack off Cornwall coast as woman snorkeler bitten on the leg

Liz Truss reversed her position on public sector pay

Liz Truss rapidly U-turns on £9bn public sector pay cut after rivals tear plans to shreds

Kevin Philipp posted footage of the terrifying incident online

Heart-stopping moment paraglider narrowly avoids death 'one second' before crashing into ground

Archie Battersbee's life support could be switched off as early as today

Archie Battersbee's family take fight to Supreme Court just before life support was due to end

Owami went missing at the start of July

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after student nurse, 24, goes missing for a month

Short haul BA flights out of Heathrow cannot be booked until August 8

BA suspends sales of short-haul tickets from Heathrow

Lee Ryan, pictured here at a festival in London in June, was arrested on a plane, according to reports

Blue’s Lee Ryan arrested after ‘becoming abusive on flight after being refused alcohol’

Exclusive
Yana and her family

Ukrainian refugee told to declare herself homeless in order to get on council housing list

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM

Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted he 'got it wrong' on queues at Dover

Rees-Mogg admits he 'got it wrong' when he said Brexit wouldn’t cause huge queues at Dover

BP posted bumper profits

BP profits triple to highest amount in 14 years as Brits endure soaring energy prices

Mir Filippi became infuriated after being awarded his bonues

Furious City banker yelled at bosses after being awarded 'mere' £300,000 bonus

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Razoni starts its journey

Bad weather in Black Sea slows down first Ukrainian grain shipment

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Pakistan army general and five others killed in helicopter crash

Mark Rutte

‘Teflon’ Mark Rutte becomes longest-serving Dutch prime minister

Russia Griner

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi leaves Malaysia as tensions rise over expected Taiwan visit

India Maldives

India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

Energy costs

Energy bills forecast to remain above £3,350 until at least 2024

School Shooting Florida

Families tell court of lives lost at 2018 Parkland school attack

Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike (AP)

Months of careful planning led to al Qaida chief’s killing

Pelosi Asia

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Malaysia as tensions rise over possible Taiwan visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London