Britain accuses Belarus of 'engineering abhorrent migrant crisis' on EU boarder

15 November 2021, 22:28

Boris Johnson criticised the "contrived crisis"
Boris Johnson criticised the "contrived crisis". Picture: Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Megan Hinton

The government has pledge to hold the Belarusian president to account after accusing him of attempting to "engineer a migrant crisis".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain has called Alexander Lukashenko's actions "abhorrent" as the president faces allegations of deliberately encouraging the migrants to breach its borders.

Thousands of Middle Eastern and African migrants attempting to cross into the EU remain trapped at the boarder between Belarus and Poland forcing the Ministry of Defence to send a small contingent of UK armed forces personnel to Poland to provide engineering support at the border.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "With reference to Poland, what we are seeing are the latest in a series of abhorrent attempts by the Lukashenko regime to engineer a migrant crisis to undermine Poland and others in the region.

"We stand in solidarity with our European partners and our commitment is to ensuring the Lukashenko regime is held accountable for its actions."

Read more: Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine

Read more: Russia sends nuclear bombers to Belarus as thousands of migrants mass at EU border

EU foreign ministers are now expected to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to entice migrants to Europe in what is being described as a "hybrid attack" on the bloc.

It follows a call by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Mr Putin to intervene to halt what she called the "shameful manufactured migrant crisis" unfolding in the region.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has also voiced concern about the build-up of Russian forces on Russia's border with Ukraine. The Kremlin has dismissed claims that it is preparing to invade, after the Ukrainian defence ministry reported that around 90,000 Russian troops were massing in the area.

However, Mr Johnson's spokesman said: "We are seeing a concerning situation at the border. We remain in unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will continue to support them in face of Russian hostility."

Read more: CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital

Read more: Man who died in Liverpool Remembrance Day terror attack named by police

Later, the Prime Minister urged allies to "work ever more closely with those who do share our values and instincts", as he issued a warning over European reliance on Russian gas through the Nord Stream 2 supply line.

"So when we say that we support the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, that is not because we want to be adversarial to Russia, or that we want in some way strategically to encircle or undermine that great country," he was expected to say during a speech to business leaders, diplomats and dignitaries at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London.

Read more: 'Migrants use jet-ski' for dangerous English Channel crossing

Read more: Neighbour feels like he 'dodged two bullets' after 'scary' Remembrance Day blast

"And when our Polish friends asked for our help to deal with a contrived crisis on their border with Belarus, we were quick to respond.

"And we hope that our friends may recognise that a choice is shortly coming between mainlining ever more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines and sticking up for Ukraine and championing the cause of peace and stability, let me put it that way."

The tensions also come at the same time it was reported US Government officials had briefed EU counterparts that there is potential for Russian troops to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking News

Tory sleaze scandal: MPs block attempt to scrap standards reforms

Maurice Chambers pictured at Essex in 2013.

Maurice Chambers: Second former Essex cricketer alleges racist abuse at club

The man who died in the Liverpool terror attack has been named

Pictured: Suspect who died in Liverpool Remembrance Day terror attack

The new father recently welcomed his son at Liverpool Women's Hospital and lives in Rutland Avenue (pictured).

Neighbour feels like he 'dodged two bullets' after 'scary' Remembrance Day blast

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

A jet-ski thought to have been used in a migrant crossing is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI after being intercepted in the Channel

'Migrants use jet-ski' for dangerous English Channel crossing

The homes of Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard were targeted

Men jailed after targeting celebrity homes in Britain's biggest ever burglary spree

A CCTV still showing the driver, circled, escaping the taxi after the explosion.

Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive

Boris Johnson has urged people to get the Covid jab as soon as they are eligible.

PM warns of Covid 'storm clouds' over Europe as he pleads with Brits to get booster

Bannon handed himself over to the FBI

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress

The changes mean an attack is now 'highly likely'.

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds Covid press conference amid 'storm of infection in Europe'
Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine in order to avoid a Covid "blizzard".

'Blizzard' of Covid cases from Europe could derail Christmas, PM warns

Fire crews attended the scene in Dulwich

11 children hospitalised after ceiling collapses in south London school

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson (centre) updated media on the progress of the investigation

Fourth man arrested as police declare Poppy Day blast a terrorist incident

Boris Johnson praised the driver following the explosion.

PM praises 'incredible bravery' of hero cab driver after Liverpool taxi explosion

Latest News

See more Latest News

The car exploded and quickly went up in flames

CCTV footage shows Remembrance Sunday blast outside Liverpool hospital
MPs will vote on the motion on Monday evening. (stock photo)

Sleaze scandal: MPs to vote on motion to scrap standards reforms
Sir Keir condemned the actions of eco protesters

Keir Starmer condemns eco protesters over 'counterproductive' tactics
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC the motion will be voted on on Wednesday

Labour tabling motion to ban MPs from second jobs, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC
The Covid-19 booster rollout is being extended

Covid boosters to be offered to over 40s

Sarah Benford went missing in April 2000

Sarah Benford: Police begin dig in search for girl, 14, who vanished 20 years ago
Body scanners have been introduced in all male prisons in England and Wales.

How criminal gangs are profiting from prisons - and what’s being done to stop it
Ten people have now died as a result of the crowd surge

'Precious' boy, 9, becomes tenth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge
Venues such as cinemas will now require proof of vaccination or a negative test

Covid passports extended to arts venues in Wales in response to 'very high' virus rates
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police