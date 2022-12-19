Belfast publican causes social media stir after refusing to sell glass of Coke at bar renowned for its Guinness

A Belfast publican has caused a stir on social media after it emerged he refused to serve a customer a glass of Coke at his Bittles bar. Picture: Instagram / bittlesbar

By Chris Samuel

A Belfast publican has caused a stir on social media after it emerged he refused to serve a customer a glass of Coke at his Bittles bar.

The customer was told the pub is for drinkers only, sparking a furious response online.

But on Friday, the bar's owner John Bittles was unrepentant and said he did in fact say that to a punter, Sunday World reported.

“This guy came in and ordered a Coke, well a glass of Coke doesn’t really work for me,” he told the outlet.

“It was a bit tongue in cheek, but we’re selling up to 700 pints of Guinness a day, we only have a small number of tables so someone sitting there with a Coke isn’t ideal.”

The pub sits on Belfast’s Upper Church Lane and well known for serving a quality pint of Guinness.

“We are so busy at the moment, even today we’ve sold hundreds of pints and it’s only half two.”

Bittles owner John Bittles. Picture: Instagram / bittlesbar

But this exchange isn't the first time that John has laid down the law for guests at his establishment.

Customers thought John was joking when a notice went up warning punters could only order pints, not halves.

He said at the time, “What’s the point, tourists come in and order a half pint and then sit with it for ages. We’re a small bar.”

When pubs began welcoming people through their doors again after Covid restrictions were lifted, a sign on the bar read: “No Jab No Juice.”

A notice reading 'No jab, no juice', was seen in the pub when it opens its doors post-lockdown. Picture: Instagram

“If you’re not vaccinated, you don’t get a pint.”