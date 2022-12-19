Lewis Goodall 7pm - 10pm
Belfast publican causes social media stir after refusing to sell glass of Coke at bar renowned for its Guinness
19 December 2022, 14:03
A Belfast publican has caused a stir on social media after it emerged he refused to serve a customer a glass of Coke at his Bittles bar.
The customer was told the pub is for drinkers only, sparking a furious response online.
But on Friday, the bar's owner John Bittles was unrepentant and said he did in fact say that to a punter, Sunday World reported.
“This guy came in and ordered a Coke, well a glass of Coke doesn’t really work for me,” he told the outlet.
“It was a bit tongue in cheek, but we’re selling up to 700 pints of Guinness a day, we only have a small number of tables so someone sitting there with a Coke isn’t ideal.”
The pub sits on Belfast’s Upper Church Lane and well known for serving a quality pint of Guinness.
“We are so busy at the moment, even today we’ve sold hundreds of pints and it’s only half two.”
But this exchange isn't the first time that John has laid down the law for guests at his establishment.
Customers thought John was joking when a notice went up warning punters could only order pints, not halves.
He said at the time, “What’s the point, tourists come in and order a half pint and then sit with it for ages. We’re a small bar.”
When pubs began welcoming people through their doors again after Covid restrictions were lifted, a sign on the bar read: “No Jab No Juice.”
“If you’re not vaccinated, you don’t get a pint.”