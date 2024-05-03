Labour concede defeat in Tees Valley mayoral race, with Conservative mayor Ben Houchen to be re-elected

Conservative party candidate Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Labour have conceded defeat in the Tees Valley mayoral race, with Conservative incumbent Ben Houchen set to be re-elected.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Incumbent Lord Houchen appears to have lost a large proportion of the vote in a big swing from the Conservatives to Labour, but remained in post.

Labour sources admitted that the party had lost the race, but claimed that Mr Houchen had run as a "pseudo-independent".

Lord Houchen said earlier this week that "there are lots of people who will come up to me... that say that they’re going to vote for me, but they probably won’t be voting for the Conservative Party in the general election."

A Labour source also claimed that the party was "on track to achieve the 12.5% swing in the region it needs to win back [parliamentary] seats here."

In Redcar, Lord Houchen polled 15,987 votes against 12,015 for Labour candidate Chris McEwan and 1,639 for Liberal Democrat Simon Thorley.

The sitting mayor polled 10,074 in Hartlepool compared with 8,732 for Mr McEwan and 972 for Mr Thorley.

In Middlesbrough, the Tory polled 13,285 over Mr McEwan, who had 12,749 and 1,390 for Mr Thorley.

Lord Houchen, who has been mayor since 2017, retained the mayoralty with over 72% of the vote in 2021.

It is the first major bright spot for the Conservatives, in a set of election results that has so far been the Tories' worst local performance for 40 years, according to polling experts.

Read more: Rally round Rishi: Tory chairman says PM is 'right man for the job' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

Read more: Local Elections Live 2024: Jubilant Keir Starmer celebrates Labour by-election victory at rally - as Tories topple

James O'Brien asks how Tories have gone from 'world-beating election results to carnage'

Elections commentators have warned the Conservatives could be on course to lose 500 seats.

The Tories have lost control of several local councils and dozens of seats so far, as well as the Blackpool South by-election.

Sir Keir Starmer hailed a "historic" campaign in Blackpool South after the victory.

He said: "This was directly to Rishi Sunak to say we're fed up with your decline, your chaos, and your division, and we want change. We want to go forward with Labour."

Conservative party candidate Lord Ben Houchen attends a count of votes for the Tees Valley Mayoral election. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir added: "This is a good set of results for us, and there's no denying that the mood of the country now is for change, and I think it's for the prime minister to allow the country to express that change now in a general election."

He added: "That wasn't just a little message, that wasn't just a murmur, that was a shout."