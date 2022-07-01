Ben Kentish: 'The deals struck at the Madrid NATO summit fall a long way short'

1 July 2022, 00:58

By Ben Kentish

The NATO summit here in Madrid was heralded by leaders from across the alliance as a resounding success.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There were historic agreements on several fronts.

First, the 30 NATO members agreed a massive increase in the number of troops that make up the bloc’s rapid reaction force – from 40,000 today to 300,000.

That will, leaders believe, allow the alliance to react much more swiftly and much more strongly to future aggression from foes like Russia.

There is an acceptance that the West was caught unaware when it came to the speed and scale of the invasion of Ukraine – and a determination to make sure that any such aggression against a NATO member (which Ukraine, of course, is not) in future would trigger a much swifter response.

Second, there was the signing off of a new long-term strategy on perceived threats to NATO, including from China, which the document says “challenges our interests, security and values”.

Read more: Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC

What precisely NATO plans to do about this is much less clear.

Liz Truss, the UK Foreign Secretary, ended up in tricky waters this week after calling for Taiwan to be given new “capabilities” to help it counter Chinese threats but proving unable to explain whether she thought this should include arms.

The heads of state and government stand together for a group photo before the Royal Gala Dinner, given by King Felipe VI, on the occasion of the NATO summit at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
The heads of state and government stand together for a group photo before the Royal Gala Dinner, given by King Felipe VI, on the occasion of the NATO summit at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Picture: Alamy

China did not feature prominently on the agenda at this summit – no great surprise given the situation in Ukraine – but the agreement of the new strategy is a sign that NATO states are alert to the threat that Beijing continues to pose to their security.

Third, and most significant of all, was the agreement that paved the way for Sweden and Finland to join NATO – possibly within days.

The deal that was struck to convince Turkey to drop its opposition to such a move prompted concerns from human rights campaigners, given that it will lead to the prospect of dozens of Kurds in Scandinavia being extradited to be tried under President Erodogan’s repressive government. Despite this, the agreement was hailed by most leaders here as, to quote Joe Biden, a “historic moment”.

Read more: Putin mocks G7 leaders' lack of 'machismo' and says PM would look 'disgusting' topless

Not only does it expand NATO’s borders northwards but, Western officials feel, it also sends a clear message about the benefits and necessity of the alliance and the foolhardiness of Vladimir Putin’s aggression in forcing other states to seek shelter under NATO’s wings.

From a UK perspective, there were major announcements too: a further 1,000 British troops will be placed on standby to assist NATO allies if required; an additional £1bn will be given in military support for Ukraine, taking the UK total spend on this to £3.7bn; and defence spending will rise to 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

Yet despite all the success stories, it is difficult to leave Madrid without wondering whether it will all count for very much.

Ukrainian officials here were clear in saying that much more will be needed to help them push back Russia’s advances and defend their territory.

While the new support from NATO and additional military aid from member states was welcomed, one Ukrainian MP admitted that he believed the level of weaponry being sent to President Zelensky’s forces needed to increase tenfold for Ukraine to have a real chance of winning the war.

In that context, the deals struck here fall a long way short.

They may help prolong the conflict and give Ukraine’s forces a slightly better chance of an unlikely victory, but if the West is truly serious about stopping Putin winning this war, much more support than was forthcoming this week will be required in the coming months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The British Army has launched a new recruitment drive featuring robots

British Army launch campaign telling new recruits robots will never replace soldiers

Tory MP warns 'graphic and extreme' sex education material is being used in schools

Tory MP warns 'graphic and extreme' material is being used to teach sex ed in schools

Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club

Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations

Alan Johnson said said Keir Starmer will be remembered in history as being "the saviour of Labour"

'Keir Starmer will be seen as the saviour of the Labour Party', says Alan Johnson

A grandmother was reportedly left in an A&E corridor for 30 hours at Whiston Hospital

Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open

It's hard to say Tories deserve to win a general election now, says Conservative MP

Hard to say Tories deserve to win snap general election now, says Conservative MP

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said London's City Hall needs to "grip" policing problems

Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said Putin does not have to give up power for there to be peace in Ukraine

Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC

A man has been arrested after an assault on a Polish man outside Victoria Station

Man arrested after Polish man attacked in Victoria minutes after arriving in London

Harrowing footage filmed by South Wales Police shows Angharad Williamson wailing and grabbing her hair in apparent distress as officers arrive at the home after discovering Logan's body.

'It's my fault': Harrowing footage shows Logan Mwangi's killer mum lying to police

A Church school in Oxfordshire has been criticised by some parents for displaying the LGBT rainbow flag

Church school criticised by some parents for its' LGBT inclusion efforts

Boris Johnson refused to rule out an early general election

Boris refuses to rule out calling an early general election three times

Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were all jailed

Teen jailed for life for murdering tragic Logan Mwangi, 5, named as judge waives anonymity

The Crown star Claire Foy was under "significant risk" from an alleged stalker, a court has heard.

Stalker threatened to rape The Crown star Claire Foy in multiple emails, court hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit back at western leaders for their lack of "machismo" and said it would be ‘disgusting’ to see Boris Johnson topless.

Putin mocks G7 leaders' lack of 'machismo' and says PM would look 'disgusting' topless

Friends co-creater Marta Kauffman (right) has apologised for the lack of black leads in the legendary sitcom (right, the cast)

Friends co-creater apologises for legendary sitcom's lack of diversity

Latest News

See more Latest News

Danny Smith was attacked and robbed after the Champions League final

Liverpool fan needs knee rebuilt after 'hammer attack' at Champions League Final
Ukraine has retaken Snake Island after Moscow's troops abandoned the strategic outpost in what Russia's Defence Ministry has described as a 'goodwill gesture'.

'Kaboom!' Ukraine celebrates Putin's humiliation as Russia retreats from Snake Island
Heinz beans and Ketchup have been removed from Tesco's supermarket shelves

Tesco removes Heinz beans and ketchup from shelves in row over 'unjustifiable' price rises
Stella Creasy has previously taken both her son and daughter into the Chamber.

MPs should be banned from bringing 'distracting' babies into Commons, review says
An investigation into the Captain Tom Foundation has been started by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom charity faces investigation as watchdog probes links to daughter's firm
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice
An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall (Christophe Ena/PA)

Life without parole for surviving extremist who carried out Paris attacks
A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar (Phil Marcelo/AP)

Great white sharks head to Cape Cod as busy tourist season gets under way
Police outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London