Climber dies and another left injured after avalanche on Ben Nevis

1 January 2023, 09:53

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help police with the search
The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help police with the search. Picture: Facebook/Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

By Emma Soteriou

A man has died and another has been injured following an avalanche on the north face of Ben Nevis.

Officers were made aware of the avalanche at around 3.35pm on Friday, Police Scotland said.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and a helicopter were dispatched to help two male climbers who were in the area at the time.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 40-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment. Next of kin have been informed.

Read more: Two men charged with murder of footballer Cody Fisher

Read more: Four men arrested after woman, 22, killed in Christmas Day crash

The mountain rescue team posted an update on the incident on its Facebook page, saying the men were found at number two gully on the north face of the mountain.

"Sadly one had sustained fatal injuries and the other was seriously injured after a slide of 600 metres (approximately)," it said.

"With the weather creating some challenging conditions the helicopter was limited to the assistance it could offer.

"This meant that we had an extended extrication of the casualties and 8 hours after the initial call we delivered the casualty to the Belford Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

"At this time, our thoughts are with the families of both involved."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Year in New York

New year sweeps in across the world

The display featured a tribute to the Queen

Brits hail ‘beautiful’ tribute to late Queen and support for Ukraine in New Year fireworks

Masked travellers at Beijing Airport

Canada and Australia impose Covid rules on travellers from China

North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders ‘exponential’ expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his newly-named Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara pose for photos during a meeting where he announced the ministers for his incoming government

Brazil president-elect Lula da Silva to be sworn in on New Year’s Day

Croatia’s Minister of Interior Davor Bozinovic, left, toasts with Slovenian counterpart Sanja Ajanovic at the Bregana border crossing between Croatia and Slovenia, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Croatia rings in New Year by switching to euro and removing EU checkpoints

People lined the banks of the Thames to celebrate the start of 2023

Welcome to 2023! Revellers party in streets as fireworks light up the night sky to herald the start of the New Year

Israel Palestinians New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve parties under way around the world following Covid hiatus

Flooding in California

‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain and snow across California

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Two men charged with murder of footballer Cody Fisher

Palestinians Fatah Anniversary

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

The body was found in a lake in Kent

Body found in lake by police searching for mother who went missing from home in London

Libya

Boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

Oz1

In Pictures: Ringing in 2023 around the world

Vatican Obit Pope Benedict XVI

Tributes for former pope pour in from around the world

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right

World celebrates the arrival of 2023 with spectacular fireworks and light displays

Russia Putin

Ukraine conflict casts shadow on Russia as it enters 2023

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies aged 95

Benedict Cumberbatch played the role of plantation owner William Ford in the 2012 film 12 Years A Slave

Benedict Cumberbatch targeted as Barbados seeks reparations from descendants of slave owners
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in south London

Murder investigation launched after man, 29, stabbed to death in Peckham Rye park

Pope Benedict XVI death

Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

At least one person has died from the attack

At least one dead and dozens injured as Russia targets Kyiv in New Year's Eve missile attack
China

Xi Jinping says China on ‘right side of history’

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal collision on Christmas Day in Edgware.

Four men arrested after woman, 22, killed in Christmas Day crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’

‘Permanent psychodrama’: Tory MP William Wragg shares impact of politics on his ‘depressive state’
We need to 'wise up' about what our phones are doing to our mental health

Author Robert Wigley says we need to 'wrestle control of our attention' away from our phones
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties
Caller praises Andrew Tate for 'empowering masculinity'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who says Andrew Tate has 'empowered masculinity’

Assisted dying campaigner says Parliament and religion are holding back its legalisation

Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner
Vivienne Westwood

'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit