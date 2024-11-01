Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into the home of England captain Ben Stokes.

The 32-year-old was arrested after Stokes' home in County Durham was broken into on October 17.

Stokes’ wife Claire and children Layton and Libby were in the house when the robbery took place while Stokes was away in Pakistan on tour with the England cricket team.

None of the family were physically harmed but Stokes has shared that a number of ‘sentimental’ items were stolen.

The suspect has since been released on bail while inquiries continue after Stokes appealed for help on social media.

Stokes wrote on his social media: “On the evening of Thursday 17th October a number of masked people burgled my home in the Castle Eden area in the North East.“

They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family. They are irreplaceable.

“By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and 2 young children were in the house. Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm.

Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.

I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items - which I hope may be easily identified."This is in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this.

Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items. It is to catch the people who did this.

Please come forward and contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference CRI00575927 if you think that you have any relevant information.

Finally, I want to say thank you to the police service. Both now and whilst I was away in Pakistan, their support for my family has been outstanding."They continue to work incredibly hard in trying to find these people."

Stokes missed the first match in Pakistan due to the burglary but went on to play for the second and third in Rawalpindi.

England lost the series to India 1-4 making it their second defeat to Asia this year.