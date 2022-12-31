Benedict Cumberbatch targeted as Barbados seeks reparations from descendants of slave owners

Benedict Cumberbatch played the role of plantation owner William Ford in the 2012 film 12 Years A Slave. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The family of Benedict Cumberbatch could be forced to pay reparations to Barbados as the island state seeks reparations from the families of slave owners.

The actor’s seventh great grandfather bought the Cleland plantation in St Andrew, Barbados in 1728.

It was home to 250 slaves before the abolition of slavery more than 100 years later.

But now the government of Barbados is stepping up efforts to claim reparations from the ancestors of slave owning families, the Telegraph reports.

Tory MP Richard Drax, who inherited his family’s ancestral sugar plantation, is under huge pressure to hand back hundreds of acres on the island.

If he refuses, Barbados could take him to court - paving the way for further claims against the wealthy descendants of former slave-owning families.

David Denny, general secretary of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, told the Telegraph: “Any descendants of white plantation owners who have benefitted from the slave trade should be asked to pay reparations, including the Cumberbatch family.

“The money should be used to turn the local clinic into a hospital, support local schools, and improve infrastructure and housing.”