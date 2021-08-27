Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy appears in court charged with rape and sexual assault

27 August 2021, 14:07 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 14:09

Mendy, pictured in 2020, faces four charges of rape.
Mendy, pictured in 2020, faces four charges of rape. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy has appeared in court charged with four counts of rape.

The alleged attacks, on three different women, including one under 18, are said to have happened at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The footballer is charged with three counts of rape in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman earlier this month.

Mendy, 27, wearing a red Balenciaga hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms, stood with his arms folded in court as the charges were read out to him at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

District Judge Jack McGarva sent the case to Chester Crown Court where the footballer is due to appear on September 10.

Mendy spoke to confirm his name, age and address on Friday's hearing. He was suspended from Manchester City after being charged.

The left back showed no emotion when he was taken from court at the end of the hearing, when he was remanded in custody.

He has played for City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for £52 million.

