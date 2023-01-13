Man City star Benjamin Mendy will face retrial after he's cleared of six counts of rape and sex assault

The 28-year-old always denied the allegations. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy will face a retrial on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape after being found not guilty of seven sex attacks.

Mendy was cleared of six counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault against four women.

Jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape against two other alleged victims.

A re-trial for Benjamin Mendy, at Chester, lasting two to three weeks has been set for June 26.

Mendy is "delighted" to have been cleared of sex attacks and "looks forward" to clearing his name at a re-trial over two other allegations and "rebuilding his life", his lawyer said.

Earlier, Judge Everett brought jurors back into court and asked if they would reach further verdicts if given more time.

The foreman of the jury replied: "No. We are at a point now where we can't agree."

Judge Everett told them: "It is not unusual that jurors don't reach verdicts on some counts. You have to be true to your duty."

The allegations and trial had been "absolute hell" for Mendy, the court heard, and his life in football "is over" as he would "never escape" the accusations.

Mendy had been accused of being a "predator" who turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game, his trial heard, drinking champagne in VIP areas of Manchester nightclubs.

The Man City star, 28, sitting in the dock at Chester Crown Court, covered his face with both hands, gently rocking back and forth, as the jury foreman, delivering the verdicts in a hushed courtroom, repeated "not guilty" to six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Benjamin Mendy arriving at court in December. Picture: Getty

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie was also found not guilty of three counts of rape against two women. Picture: Getty

Louis Saha Matturie, 41, Benjamin Mendy's co-accused and alleged 'fixer' was found not guilty by the jury of three counts of rape relating to two teenagers.

Jurors also failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him by five other women.

A statement from Mendy's club said: "Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges.

"The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over.

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

Man City said it is not in a position to comment further. Picture: Getty

Mendy nodded as he was told by the judge there will be a pre-trial hearing on January 27 and he will go on trial on June 26.