Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress as protests erupt on streets of Washington with five arrested

Netanyahu has addressed the US Congress. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Protests erupted on the streets of Washington today as Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in the US capital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were forced to deploy pepper spray as a large crowd protesting Israel's war in Gaza marched towards the US Capitol Mr Netanyahu addressed American lawmakers.

Thousands of protesters descended on Washington, carrying signs that read "arrest Netanyahu" and "end all US aid to Israel" and shouting "free, free Palestine".

Some tried to block the streets ahead of Mr Netanyahu's speech.

Police wearing gas marks blocked the crowd, which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, from getting closer to the Capitol.

US Capitol Police said in a post on X that some members of the crowd had become "violent" and had "failed to obey" orders to move back from the police line.

"We are deploying pepper spray toward anyone trying to break the law and cross that line," Capitol Police said.

Protesters on the streets of Washington. Picture: Getty

Five people have been arrested. Picture: Getty

Protesters marched towards the Capitol. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Congress this evening, Mr Netanyahu he declared the "US and Israel must stand together."

The Israeli leader compared Hamas’ October 7 attack to “twenty 9/11’s” as he addressed Congress for the fourth time.

Despite the controversy surrounding his appearance, Mr Netanyahu was met with applause and cheers as entered the House.

Opening his speech, Mr Netanyahu said: “I want to thank you for giving me the great honour of addressing this great citadel of democracy.

“We meet today at a crossroads of history... for the forces of civilisation to triumph, America and Israel must stand together.

“Because when we stand together, something very simple happens, we win, they lose.

“And I can assure you of one thing, we will win.”

He went on to recount the shocking attack Hamas launched on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address To Joint Meeting Of U.S. Congress. Picture: Getty

“October 7 is a day that will forever live in infamy,” he said.

“Thousands of young Israelis were celebrating at a music festival when, suddenly, heaven turned into hell.”

He told Congress, Hamas attackers "raped women, they beheaded men, they burned babies alive".

“I will not rest until all hostages are returned home.”

He thanked President Biden for his “tireless efforts” to aid in the release of hostages in the wake of his decision not to run for re-election this November.

“I thank President Biden for his heartfelt support after the savage attack on October 7, he called Hamas ‘sheer evil.

“I want to thank him for being, what he says, a proud Irish American Zionist."

He continued: "Because of the birth of Israel... the Jewish people are no longer helpless in the face of our enemies.

"For Israel, never again must never be an empty promise,

"After 7 October, never again is now."

First aid is administered to a demonstrator at a protest near the Capitol during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

As Mr Netanyahu delivered his address, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the US Capitol to protest Israel’s war in Gaza.

Signs reading “arrest Netanyahu" and "end all US aid to Israel" were pictured as authorities used pepper spray on protestors.

Five protesters were arrested inside the Capitol building attempting to disrupt the speech.

US Capitol Police said in a statement on social media: "Five people in the House Gallery just disrupted the Address during the Joint Meeting.

"All of them were immediately removed from the Gallery and arrested.

"Disrupting the Congress and demonstrating in the Congressional Buildings is against the law."

More than 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas run health ministry

Key Democrat figures were missing from the House this evening, including VP Kamala Harris and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Harris is due to meet Netanyahu tomorrow.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American member of Congress, was present, however.

“They will not erase us,” Tlaib said in a post on X.

“Palestinians exist and we deserve to live. Our presence today will be a reminder that we aren’t going anywhere.”