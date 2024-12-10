Benjamin Netanyahu to take stand in corruption trial

10 December 2024, 06:48

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to take the stand on Tuesday . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to take the stand on Tuesday in his long-running trial for alleged corruption, setting off what's expected to be a weekslong spectacle that will draw unwelcome attention to his legal woes as he faces an international arrest warrant for war crimes and the fighting in Gaza continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is the first time an Israeli prime minister will take the stand as a criminal defendant, an embarrassing milestone for a leader who has tried to cultivate an image as a sophisticated and respected statesman.

Mr Netanyahu will answer during his court appearances to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

He is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars worth of cigars and champagne from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for assisting him with personal and business interests.

He is also accused of promoting advantageous regulation for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of himself and his family.

Mr Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, saying the charges are a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system out to topple his lengthy rule. His testimony caps years of scandals that have swirled around him and his family.

"Eight years I've waited for this day. Eight years I have waited to present the truth. Eight years I am waiting to knock down once and for all these deluded and absurd charges against me," Mr Netanyahu said defiantly on the eve of his testimony.

"These investigations were born of sin. There was no offence, so they found an offence."

Under Israeli law, indicted prime ministers are not required to step down.

But the charges against Mr Netanyahu cleaved deep divisions in Israel, with protesters demanding he resign and former political allies refusing to serve in government with the Israeli leader, triggering a political crisis that led to five elections in less than four years beginning in 2019.

Despite the pressure, the polarising Mr Netanyahu has rejected calls to step down and has used his position as prime minister to lash out at law enforcement, media and courts.

The testimony, set to take place six hours a day, three days a week for several weeks, will take up a significant chunk of Mr Netanyahu's working hours, prompting critics to ask if he can capably manage a country embroiled in a war on one front, containing the fallout from a second, and keeping tabs on other potential regional threats, including from Iran or the recent fall of Bashar Assad in Syria.

An Israeli court rejected a request by Mr Netanyahu's lawyers to reduce the expected testimony hours, as well as several other requests to delay the start of the testimony, which they said were necessary because of the prime minister's busy schedule and the country's significant challenges.

