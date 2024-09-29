Exclusive

It was 'just a matter of time' before 'doomed' Hezbollah chief was targeted, former Israeli PM claims

29 September 2024, 11:26

A former Israeli prime minister has told LBC that Benjamin Netanyahu must withdraw from Gaza
A former Israeli prime minister has told LBC that Benjamin Netanyahu must withdraw from Gaza. Picture: LBC, Alamy

By Henry Moore

A former Israeli prime minister has told LBC that Benjamin Netanyahu must withdraw from Gaza as he discussed the killing of Hezbollah’s leader.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ehud Olmert told LBC’s Lewis Goodall that Hezbollah chief “Hassan Nasrallah was personally, explicitly and directly responsible for endless violent confrontations that caused the death of thousands of people.”

The Hezbollah leader was assassinated in a barrage of strikes on the group’s headquarters in Beirut.

Olmert said: “He's the one that started the war in the north of Israel in October last year. he wanted to help Hamas in the south, he started war in the north. shooting rockets - up to 300 a day.

“He was doomed. it was just a matter of time and I have no regret about it.”

Despite Israel’s growing confidence it can achieve its military aims in the region, Olmert told Lewis that Benjamin Netanyahu must withdraw from Gaza.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is reportedly dead.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is dead. Picture: Getty

He said: “Netanyahu - I've been an outspoken critic of his policies. But we have to be more realistic.

“The war started in Gaza because of barbaric crime of mass killing of thousands of Israeli citizens.

“We didn't start the war with Hezbollah - they started it because of what was going on in south.

“We achieved most of what we could achieve already. we should stop the war, get back the hostages and rehabilitate gaza and deploy international security force. Netanyahu has to be replaced.”

This comes as pressure mounts on Israel to pull the Middle East back from the brink, with a regional war feared to be on the horizon.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a “historic turning point.”

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmer
Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmer. Picture: Getty

"We have settled accounts with someone who was responsible for the murders of countless Israelis and many nationals of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French,” he said.

"Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel."

This comes as Israeli tanks gather on the country’s border with Lebanon, with the IDF reportedly considering an “expansion” in the region.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has held "an operational situation assessment" on what he called "the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena".

Sunday morning saw Israel conduct further strikes on Lebanon, with local reports claiming at least 11 people died.

Pictures taken on Sunday evening showed Israeli tanks gathering on Lebanon’s border as talks of a land invasion continued to rumble on.

The official X account of the IDF announced the Hezbollah leader's death on Saturday.

A post read: "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

An IDF statement said: "The IDF eliminated the so-called Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

"Yesterday, the IDF killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and one of its founders.

"The IDF also killed Ali Karaki, the commander of the southern front in the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and a number of other Hezbollah leaders."

Hezbollah later confirmed their leader was killed in the strike.

A Hezbollah statement read: "The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the highest, holiest, and most precious martyr in our path full of sacrifices and martyrs to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people."

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon following a week of devastating Israeli strikes.

In a post on X, the Foreign Secretary said: "I spoke today to Lebanese PM Najib Mikati and we agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed.

"A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Crowd of people watch earth-movers remove debris

Death toll from flooding and landslides in Nepal rises above 120

Damaged apartment building

125 Ukrainian drones shot down over Russia

Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and tennis player former Boris Becker

Boris Becker ties the knot for the third time in sun-soaked Italian wedding

Man walks among rubbed and damaged care

Second high-ranking Hezbollah official killed in air strike, says Israel

An apartment building exterior after a fire

Suspect arrested after allegedly setting fires and driving into shops in Germany

Pope Francis holding pastoral staff

Pope ends troubled visit to Belgium by demanding no cover-up of abusive clergy

Exclusive
Rosie Duffield has accused Keir Starmer of being a hypocrite.

‘I didn’t want to leave but it got too much’: Labour freebies scandal was the 'final straw', Rosie Duffield says

An eight-year-old boy died from a gun wound in Cumbria

Boy, 8, dies after being 'injured by firearm' at Cumbria farm

Rubble and damaged buildings

Eleven killed in Israeli air strike day after Hezbollah leader confirmed dead

Phillip Schofield is making a shock return to TV

Phillip Schofield slams ‘utter betrayal’ by ‘fake people’ as he hits out at former colleagues ahead of TV return

A man picks grapes from a vine

Harsh weather as climate changes brings challenges to French wine country

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station

SpaceX launches mission to rescue two stranded astronauts

UK PM Johnson Holds A Press Conference To Update The Country On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Boris Johnson: 'I’m not sure Covid lockdowns worked during pandemic'

Israeli army main battle tanks are deployed in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel on September 28, 2024.

Death of Hezbollah leader a ‘historic turning point’, Netanyahu says as Israeli tanks gather on Lebanon border

Nepal Floods

Flooding and landslides in Nepal kill at least 100

Boats rest beside a restaurant after being pushed up by floodwaters

Hurricane Helene leaves trail of destruction across southeast of US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Head of the Freedom Party Herbert Kickl waves to supporters

Austrian far-right party eyes win in close election race

Palestinian protesters carry Hezbollah flags and posters with a picture of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Netanyahu labels killed Hezbollah leader ‘the terrorist’

Sean Combs (AP)

P Diddy 'investigated by British police' - as US sex crimes probe spreads across the Atlantic
JFK Assassination Film Auction

Film footage of JFK motorcade in wake of shooting sells for 137,500 dollars

Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene caused lake levels to rise on Lake James in Morganton, North Carolina

Dozens dead and millions without power as Hurricane Helene hits US

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin

Harris should not be forgiven for ‘erasing’ border, Trump claims

Three people have been charged with murdering a 19-year-old stabbed to death in Norwich last week.

Tributes paid to Kalvin Taylor, 19, as three charged with murder over teenager's death in Norwich
Richard Fuller, interim chair of the Conservatives, will say he is 'deeply sorry' for the Tories' election humiliation in July as he opens their first conference in opposition for 15 years.

'Deeply sorry' Tory chairman set to apologise for election humiliation before conference leadership battles
Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon - after Israel launched a series of devastating strikes upon Beirut.

Foreign Sec calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon after Israeli strikes blitz Beirut

Pope Francis delivers his message as he meets with students of the Louvain Catholic University

Pope Francis faces calls for ‘paradigm change’ on women’s issues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit