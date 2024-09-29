Exclusive

It was 'just a matter of time' before 'doomed' Hezbollah chief was targeted, former Israeli PM claims

A former Israeli prime minister has told LBC that Benjamin Netanyahu must withdraw from Gaza. Picture: LBC, Alamy

By Henry Moore

A former Israeli prime minister has told LBC that Benjamin Netanyahu must withdraw from Gaza as he discussed the killing of Hezbollah’s leader.

Ehud Olmert told LBC’s Lewis Goodall that Hezbollah chief “Hassan Nasrallah was personally, explicitly and directly responsible for endless violent confrontations that caused the death of thousands of people.”

The Hezbollah leader was assassinated in a barrage of strikes on the group’s headquarters in Beirut.

Olmert said: “He's the one that started the war in the north of Israel in October last year. he wanted to help Hamas in the south, he started war in the north. shooting rockets - up to 300 a day.

“He was doomed. it was just a matter of time and I have no regret about it.”

Despite Israel’s growing confidence it can achieve its military aims in the region, Olmert told Lewis that Benjamin Netanyahu must withdraw from Gaza.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is dead. Picture: Getty

He said: “Netanyahu - I've been an outspoken critic of his policies. But we have to be more realistic.

“The war started in Gaza because of barbaric crime of mass killing of thousands of Israeli citizens.

“We didn't start the war with Hezbollah - they started it because of what was going on in south.

“We achieved most of what we could achieve already. we should stop the war, get back the hostages and rehabilitate gaza and deploy international security force. Netanyahu has to be replaced.”

This comes as pressure mounts on Israel to pull the Middle East back from the brink, with a regional war feared to be on the horizon.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a “historic turning point.”

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmer. Picture: Getty

"We have settled accounts with someone who was responsible for the murders of countless Israelis and many nationals of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French,” he said.

"Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel."

This comes as Israeli tanks gather on the country’s border with Lebanon, with the IDF reportedly considering an “expansion” in the region.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has held "an operational situation assessment" on what he called "the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena".

Sunday morning saw Israel conduct further strikes on Lebanon, with local reports claiming at least 11 people died.

Pictures taken on Sunday evening showed Israeli tanks gathering on Lebanon’s border as talks of a land invasion continued to rumble on.

The official X account of the IDF announced the Hezbollah leader's death on Saturday.

A post read: "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

An IDF statement said: "The IDF eliminated the so-called Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

"Yesterday, the IDF killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and one of its founders.

"The IDF also killed Ali Karaki, the commander of the southern front in the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and a number of other Hezbollah leaders."

Hezbollah later confirmed their leader was killed in the strike.

A Hezbollah statement read: "The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the highest, holiest, and most precious martyr in our path full of sacrifices and martyrs to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people."

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon following a week of devastating Israeli strikes.

In a post on X, the Foreign Secretary said: "I spoke today to Lebanese PM Najib Mikati and we agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed.

"A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people."