Best Western Hotels boss says he's still 'in the dark' on quarantine hotel plans

4 February 2021, 13:30

Details of the plans for all UK arrivals to go into quarantine hotels have not yet been announced
Details of the plans for all UK arrivals to go into quarantine hotels have not yet been announced. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The boss of Best Western hotels has criticised the Government, saying he is still "in the dark" over details of its new quarantine policy for UK arrivals.

Chief executive Rob Paterson said his firm has been "kept in the dark" and if he announced a major programme with no details, "I'm not sure I'd have a job".

UK nationals and residents returning from "red list" countries will be kept in quarantine hotels for 10 days to slow the spread of new coronavirus strains.

But the government has been slow to announce details, with Home Secretary Priti Patel telling the Commons on January 27 the Government would "set out further details" this week.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of being in "chaos and confusion" over the hotels.

Speaking to broadcasters at a vaccine centre at Watford's Asda supermarket, he said: "Surely, before you announce arrangements like this, you'd have done the planning beforehand."

He claimed the UK will be "back to square one" if a strain of the virus which is resistant to existing vaccines is brought into the country.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain today, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out the "operational elements of this policy" next week.

