Breaking News

Child dies after being taken ill at Camp Bestival site in Shropshire, police say

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Chay Quinn

A child has died after being taken ill at the popular Camp Bestival in Shropshire last weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The child was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the event held at Weston Park, near Shifnal, from Friday to Sunday last weekend.

Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Camp Bestival, Weston Park, at 12.37am on Saturday (August 19) following reports of a child who was taken ill.

Read More: Inside the humble home where Lucy Letby lived as she went on baby-killing spree at Countess of Chester Hospital

"The child was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The tragic death took place after the child took ill last weekend at Camp Bestival in Shropshire. Picture: Alamy

"Sadly, the child died a short time later.

"Specially-trained officers are continuing to support the child's family and we ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult and distressing time.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death."

Read More: Tribute to 'bubbly, confident little girl' found dead at home in Woking, as police hunt father in Pakistan

Read More: Lucy Letby faces life in isolation behind bars and will be placed on 24-hour suicide watch

A spokesman for Camp Bestival said: "A child became poorly on Friday night and, after receiving immediate medical care on-site, was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where they tragically passed away.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this terrible time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can."