Arrivals from France to England must isolate after Monday even if double jabbed

France trips will still require people to isolate even if fully vaccinated. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

People arriving in England from France will now have to quarantine for 10 days even if they have been fully vaccinated.

That is despite a change to travel rules on Monday, when people who've had two jabs will be allowed to return from amber list countries without quarantining.

The Government said this will no longer apply to France because of a persistent presence in cases of the Beta variant of coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa.

The news will come as a blow to both holidaymakers and the travel industry, which has been severely affected by restrictions during the pandemic.

The plan to allow fully-vaccinated people to return to the UK without isolating was seen as a way to open up more destinations, with only a handful of places on the green list which does not require quarantine.

People coming from amber list countries need to isolate at home for 10 days and take tests to ensure they have not caught coronavirus.

However, from Monday, UK residents who have been fully vaccinated – received two jabs and had at least two weeks since their follow up dose – are allowed to return from amber list countries without quarantining.

France will be an exception, with concerns about the Beta variant and whether vaccines are less effective against it.

Red list countries will still require a hotel quarantine.

Boris Johnson previously said that "certainly… everybody who's frustrated about travel over the summer, double jabs will be a liberator".