Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

25 May 2022, 20:55 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 21:13

Political rivals clashed at a press briefing
Political rivals clashed at a press briefing. Picture: Getty

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Texas governor Greg Abbott was yelled at by political rival Beto O'Rourke during a press conference, for "doing nothing" amid a spate of mass shootings in the state.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It came in the wake of 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, one of a spate of mass killings involving guns in the state of Texas in recent years.

Democrat Mr O'Rourke is challenging the Governor Abbott, a Republican, for the governorship of Texas.

He told Governor Abbott: "The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing."

"You said this was not predictable, this was totally predictable, and you choose not to do anything," he added.

As he lambasted Mr Abbott he was told he was "out of line and an embarrassment", while Senator Ted Cruz told him to "sit down".

One person said: "I can't believe you are a sick son******** who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press briefing over gun crime
Beto O'Rourke interrupted a press briefing over gun crime. Picture: Getty

As Mr O’Rourke was leaving he said "this is on you" as another person added: "It's on a******** like you, why don't you get out of here."

During the press conference, Governor Abbott pointed to the issue of mental health as the main factor that had led to shooting.

READ MORE: Heroic girl, 10, 'shot dead calling 911' as Texas gunman kills 21 in school massacre

He added after Mr O'Rourke had spoken: "We need all Texans to, in this one moment in time, to put aside personal agendas and think of somebody other than ourselves and think about the people who are hurt and help those who have been hurt."

The shooting in Texas happened days before the National Rifle Association (NRA) is set to hold its annual meeting in Houston, where Mr Abbott and other Republican leaders are scheduled to speak.

Earlier Mr O'Rouke had urged him not to attend, writing on Twitter: "If you have any decency, you will immediately withdraw from this weekend's NRA convention and urge them to hold it anywhere but Texas."

Governor Abbot was accosted by his rival
Governor Abbot was accosted by his rival. Picture: Getty

In the last five years, Texas mass shootings have targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart store, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. More than 85 people have been killed.

The latest attack, in the small town of Uvalde, is deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade.

But, despite this, the Republican-controlled government in the state appears unlikely to adopt any significant new limits on guns.

A year ago, gun laws there were actually loosened following a 2019 mass shooting that targeted Hispanics at a Walmart in El Paso killing 23 people.

One of the last major gun restrictions in Texas was removed: required licences, background checks and training for the nearly 1.6 million registered handgun owners in the state at the time.

READ MORE: 'Bullied' Texas school gunman Salvador Ramos 'bought guns for his 18th birthday'

Mr Abbott, who is up for re-election in November, signed the measure.

After a shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018 that killed 10 people, Mr Abbott had signalled support for so-called red flag laws, which restrict gun access for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

However, he later retreated amid pushback from gun-rights supporters.

Republican Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, who won the Republican nomination for a third term on Tuesday, told Fox News after the Uvalde shooting that the best response would be training teachers and "hardening" schools.

State senator Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, said: "I can't wrap my head around it. It's disturbing to me as a policymaker that we have been able to do little other than create greater access to these militarised weapons to just about anyone who would want them."

The situation in Texas is mirrored nationally as the Republican party continues to block stricter gun laws in Congress.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" President Biden angrily asked in an address from the White House after the Uvalde shooting.

Mr Biden's party has slim control of Congress, but gun violence bills have stalled in the face of Republican opposition in the Senate.

Last year, the House of Representatives passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases, but both languished in the 50-50 Senate where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.

"It sort of centres around the issue of mental health. It seems like there's consensus in that area," leading Republican Senator John Thune said about how Congress should respond to the Uvalde shooting. He did not specify what that would be.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The shooter's mother insisted he was not violent

'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Wes Streeting hit out at the Prime Minister for not resigning over Patygate

'Spineless, cowardly Tories' blasted by Streeting for keeping PM in No10 after Partygate

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

Seven more monkeypox cases confirmed in England taking UK total to 78

The Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland

Scotland offering £50k 'golden hellos' to families who move to remote islands

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

Laura Castle has been jailed for the murder of Leiland-James Corkill

Woman jailed for life for murdering baby she was hoping to adopt

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex.

Katie Price faces jail for breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Derrick Evans, aka Mr Motivator, revealed he went through a terrifying robbery ordeal

Mr Motivator reveals he was tied up by armed gang in terrifying robbery ordeal

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs after Sue Gray's report came out

'You can't be lawmaker and lawbreaker': Keir tells Boris 'game is up' after Gray report

Sue Gray's damning report has been published, featuring new photos of lockdown-breaching events

Sick, fights and wine up the wall: Key points from Sue Gray's damning Partygate report

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

Boris Johnson has received Sue Gray's highly-anticipated Partygate report.

Watch again: Boris renews apology as scale of lockdown-breaking in No10 laid bare

New pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at lockdown busting Downing St parties

Boris: It was 'my duty' to go to lockdown parties at No10 amid Gray report fallout

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Irma Garcia's nephew shared a tribute to his aunt, who was killed in the Texas shooting

Teacher gunned down in Texas school shooting 'sacrificed herself to save pupils'

Tennis legend Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas School Shooting

Gunman warned of Texas school attack on social media

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan’s key opposition party marching towards Islamabad

Police in Pakistan fire tear gas in bid to stop ex-PM Khan’s banned rally
Uziyah Garcia was among those killed in the shooting

Desperation becomes sorrow following Texas school shooting

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer

Put yourselves in shoes of these parents for once, senator urges after shooting
The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families

Children killed in Texas shooting were barricaded in classroom with killer
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine says Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions before talks can happen
Kim Jong Un

North Korea ‘fires suspected ICBM and two other missiles into sea’
Relatives hug outside school

Biden demands gun control after 19 children killed in US school shooting
Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights

Chinese leader defends record to UN human rights chief

Gas pipeline

Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU summit agenda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London