Beyoncé vows to remove ableist slur from new Renaissance song after backlash

1 August 2022, 17:49

Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric from her new song Heated.
Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric from her new song Heated. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Beyoncé has vowed to remove an ableist slur from her new album Renaissance following backlash from charities over the "deeply offensive" lyric.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heated, which the American singer-songwriter collaborated on with Drake, originally included what was described as an "ableist slur" for the condition spastic cerebral palsy, which affects muscle co-ordination.

The 40-year-old had the lyrics 's**z on that ass' in her new song, which was released last week as part of her highly-anticipated album Renaissance.

Her inclusion of the term prompted backlash from some fans and a UK disability charity, who urged the global singer to "remove this offensive lyric".

Representatives for the mother-of-three confirmed the word, which was "not used intentionally in a harmful manner", will be replaced.

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful manner, will be replaced in the lyrics," a spokesperson said.

Read more: Pop star Lizzo changes derogatory lyric after backlash against "ableist slur"

Read more: Archie Battersbee's life support to be taken away after last minute legal battle fails

Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric.
Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric. Picture: Alamy

Disability equality charity Scope had described the mega star's use of the "deeply offensive term" as "appalling", while disability advocate Hannah Diviney said the singer's status as one of the most famous musicians in the world did not "excuse her use of ableist language".

Scope spoke out against Beyoncé's use of the word, less than a month after it did the same for American singer-songwriter Lizzo.

The charity's media manager Warren Kirwan said: "It's appalling that one of the world's biggest stars has chosen to include this deeply-offensive term.

"Just weeks ago, Lizzo received a huge backlash from fans who felt hurt and let down after she used the same abhorrent language."

He added: "Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face every day and which impact on every aspect of disabled people's lives.

"Beyonce has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we'd urge her to remove this offensive lyric."

Lizzo re-released her song Grrrls with a "lyric change" and issued a statement apologising after facing criticism for her use of the same word.

The pop superstar, who is known for promoting body positivity and self-love in her music, said she "never want(s) to promote derogatory language" and she is "dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Met Police is being investigated over two further cases of strip-searching children.

Met investigated over two more child strip-searches as watchdog expresses 'concern'

Breaking
Penny Mordaunt has announced she is backing Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss as next Prime Minister in blow to Rishi Sunak

Thomas Parker died at Reading station on Sunday

Pictured: 'Kind and thoughtful' man, 24, who died after 'altercation' on Reading train

More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women in South Africa

Police arrest 82 men after eight models gang-raped up to 10 times each at South African mine

A six-hectare grass fire is burning near Heathrow Airport

Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

Tizi filmed herself cooking at eating a shark, which police have since said was a great white

Police investigate Chinese blogger after 'cooking and eating endangered great white shark'

The parents of Archie Battersbee today lost a Court of Appeal against the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment

Tearful Archie Battersbee's mum vows to 'fight to the end' to keep son alive

A new interactive map reveals the most famous person from your hometown

Is it Sean Connery or even Mariah Carey? Interactive map reveals most 'notable' person from your hometown

Barclays to close 10 more bank branches

Barclays to close 10 more branches with 142 shutting forever in 2022 – is yours on the list?

Owami Davies was last seen on July 7

Police searching for student nurse missing for three weeks appeal for public’s help

England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square

'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

Boris Johnson described his removal as a 'stitch-up'

My removal is greatest 'stitch-up' since Bayeux Tapestry, jokes Boris Johnson at wedding party

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas appeared in court today charged with the murder of Lilia Valutyte

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers with petrol costs than UK, new ranking finds

The twins recover after one of the most complex separation processes ever completed

Conjoined twins separated after 27-hour operation hold hands as they recover in hospital

PORTO CERVO, COSTA SMERALDA, SARDINIA - ITALY- MAY 5 2022: Boat

Brit killed and six injured after luxury yacht crash in Sardinia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather Appalachia

More rain hits Appalachian communities where 30 people died in flooding

Atomic bomb

World is ‘one step from nuclear annihilation’, warns UN chief

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Monsoon rain and flooding kill 140 in a week in Pakistan

Western Wildfires

Two bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

South Africa Gang Rapes

More than 80 men appear in South African court over gang rapes of eight women

Myanmar

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

Russia Ukraine War

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

Pelosi

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Singapore at start of Asia tour

The Razoni left Odesa with more than 26,000 tons on board

First grain ship leaves Ukraine under landmark Russia deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London