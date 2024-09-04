'Our hearts are completely broken': Family tribute to Bhim Kohli, 80-year-old dog walker 'murdered' in Leicester

By Kit Heren

The family of Bhim Kohli have paid tribute after the 80-year-old was murdered in a Leicester Park.

The fatal attack on Mr Kohli took place in Franklin Park at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening. He died in hospital the next day.

Police arrested a boy and a girl aged 14 and a boy and two girls aged 12 on suspicion of murder. Four of the five children arrested have now been released.

Mr Kohli daughter said he had been only 30 seconds from home when the incident happened close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

He is understood to have previously reported anti-social behaviour to police after being abused, spat at and had rocks thrown at him by youths.

His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

“He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active. One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go everyday to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile. Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

“Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this.”

Earlier, long-time friend and neighbor Deep Singh Kalia, 70, expressed shock at the incident.He described Mr. Kohli as a “gentle” man who was well-loved in the community.

"He loved his allotment, loved his dog, and loved his family.

"I don’t know why anyone would have wanted to do something like this to him," Mr. Kalia said.

Mr Kohli had previously been spat at by youths outside his home and had rocks thrown at him, according to a friend.

He reported anti-social behaviour to police after he caught a group sitting on a neighbour’s garage roof.

Graham Haldane, 55, told the Telegraph it took police three days to take a statement following the incident.

“He was a lovely guy but was getting very frail. He had osteoporosis and could hardly move his neck," he said.

“He had three plots at the allotments and worked on them all year round. He had some bother a few months back with some kids who had climbed onto the flat garage roof opposite.

“He challenged them and they dished out some abuse and spat at him. He rang the police about it but it took them three days to come round and take a statement.

“He was a frail guy and wasn’t a threat to anyone. I just can’t believe someone has had a dig at him.”