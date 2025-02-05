Bianca Censori 'wanted to back out of naked Grammys stunt - but Kanye West insisted'

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Bianca Censori reportedly wanted to back out of the naked Grammy Awards red carpet stunt, but her rapper husband Kanye West insisted - with an insider claiming she 'would have much rather worn a pretty dress'.

Kanye West, 47, and his wife, Bianca Censori, 30, caused controversy on Sunday when the architect arrived at the Grammy Awards wearing little more than a clear chiffon slip.

Censori arrived wearing a fur coat, before revealing her sleeveless chiffon dress, with a short skirt, that was completely see-through - and she was wearing no undergarments.

An insider told the New York Post that Censori tried to back out of the stunt multiple times, but West insisted.

They said: “She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to,

“When Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her.”

According to the insider, Censori "would have much rather worn a pretty dress."

They believe she would have enjoyed the night a lot more if she wasn't doing the nude stunt.

Bianca stunned onlookers on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

The insider told the publication that they understand Censori has been pictured in skin-tight clothing before, “but she was naked in public on the Grammy red carpet.

"This is literally what people have nightmares about, and she did it on purpose. But she wouldn’t have done it without Ye.”

The nearly-naked display led to the pair reportedly being kicked out of the Los Angeles awards bash, with Kanye told to leave despite being nominated for two awards.

West opted for a standard all-black ensemble - with jeans, trainers and black sunglasses.

Quickly after their arrival, the couple was escorted out of the show amid claims they hadn’t been invited.

They were told to leave after “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet,” Page Six reports.

Complex meanwhile, claims the pair were invited and weren’t told to leave the show.

While the truth of what happened is yet to be revealed, its safe to say some fans weren’t impressed by Bianca’s outfit.

One X user said: "Every single time i have seen Kanye's wife naked was against my will."

A second questioned: "Kanye's wife is fully naked.... does this event not have a dress code...? #GRAMMYs."