Paul Gascoigne's daughter claims Harrods owner Al Fayed groomed and sexually assaulted her

22 October 2024, 08:27

The 37-year-old has said the Egyptian businessman groped her while she worked at Harrods.
The 37-year-old has said the Egyptian businessman groped her while she worked at Harrods. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

British model Bianca Gascoigne, 37, has said she was sexually assaulted and groomed by Harrods owner Mohamed al Fayed as a teenager.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The daughter of England football legend Paul Gascoigne regularly visited the luxury store as a child and said she felt “safe” in al Fayed’s company before she began working there at sixteen.

However, once Ms Gascoigne began working there the late billionaire would grope her and force her to kiss him during their weekly meetings, she alleges.

Speaking for the first time about the alleged sexual assault, Ms Gascoigne told Sky: "[Al Fayed] turned up at the apartment to my shock, I was just gobsmacked, I was kind of very shell-shocked.

Read more: Harrods settling over 250 claims against former boss Mohamed Al Fayed

Read more: Girl kidnapped from outside Harrods before being drugged and sexually assaulted, court hears

Bianca Gascoigne
Bianca Gascoigne. Picture: Alamy

"I just didn't really know what to do, he came in and then he sat me down on the sofa... he got his privates out and got my hands and was trying to manoeuvre them on his parts.

"When that didn't work he was trying to force my head on to his lap.

"And I don't know how but I managed to wiggle away.

"And I think possibly you know, that him knowing my parents... I don't know, that might have saved me at that moment. But it was horrific."

Harrods has said more than 250 people are part of its process to settle compensation claims over alleged historic sexual misconduct by Mohamed Al Fayed.

A slew of allegations against the businessman have emerged in the wake of his 2023 death, aged 94.

Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed
Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Getty

Ms Gascoigne said she did not report al Fayed out of fear of bringing “embarrassment or shame” to her family.

"Obviously, I loved my job because it's exactly what I wanted to do - that was my dream," she said.

"And, you know, he's doing all these things to me. And I was close to people that he knew, and I felt like I couldn't even tell them either, because I didn't want to bring embarrassment and shame."

She also feared she would lose her job if she spoke out, Ms Gascoigne added.

Al Fayed would also berate Ms Gascoigne about her father, who suffered with mental health and addiction issues during and after his career in football.

She said: "[Al Fayed] used to tell me how much of a bad father my dad was because he used to come into the store drunk, and he used to tell me [my father] was an embarrassment."

Harrods said it had "settled a number of claims with women" made against its former owner since last year.

It added that since the airing of a BBC documentary last month, there were more than 250 individuals "now in the Harrods process to settle claims directly with the business".

The BBC's Al Fayed: Predator At Harrods documentary reported the claims of five women who said they were raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died in 2023 at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Harrods said: "Since 2023, Harrods settled a number of claims with women who alleged historic sexual misconduct by Fayed.

Harrods department store.
Harrods department store. Picture: Getty

"Since the airing of the documentary, so far there are over 250-plus individuals who are now in the Harrods' process to settle claims directly with the business."

Earlier this month, the group Justice For Harrods Survivors said the number of women "feeling safe to come forward" was "increasing on a daily basis".

On Saturday, Scotland Yard said a "detailed and thorough" review of allegations against Mr Al Fayed was taking place, amid criticism of their actions in response to women who said they had been abused.

he Metropolitan Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mr Al Fayed, who was also the owner of Fulham FC, in relation to two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either case because there was not "a realistic prospect of conviction".

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985.

In 2010, after 26 years in charge, he sold the department store to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion. Justice For Harrods Survivors has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police Community Support Officers on patrol in Weston Super Mare, Somerset

Serving police officer charged with slew of child sex offences

Ukrainian T64 battle tank fires on the Russian troops position in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine to get £2.26bn loan from UK to help fight Russian invaders, and won't have to pay it back

Paddington's next on-screen outing releases later this year

Paddington Bear granted UK passport by Home Office

The S2 meteorite struck Earth over 3 billion years ago

Huge meteorite that hit Earth 3bn years ago 'sparked biggest tsunami in history' but 'may have helped life flourish'

Liam Payne

Liam Payne 'had cocaine in his body at time of death', official says

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Criminals could be placed under house arrest under the new sentencing plan

'House arrest to replace prison for low-level criminals', as Justice Secretary bids to cut overcrowding

File photo of British Transport Police

One man dies and 15 rushed to hospital after two trains collide in rural Wales

Protests

Protests outside Old Bailey following murder acquittal of Met marksman who shot dead Chris Kaba

File photo dated 22/08/18 of HMP Pentonville, north London, as the Government has announced 200 Albanian nationals jailed in England and Wales will be sent home for the rest of their sentence, amid concerns that UK prisons are nearing capacity.

Government launches sentencing review to explore tougher non-prison punishments amid overcrowding crisis

File photo of British Transport Police

Large emergency services presence after two trains collide in rural area of Wales

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-TRIALS-DIANA-AL-FAYED

Harrods settling over 250 claims against former boss Mohamed Al Fayed

Moldovans in Moscow cast their votes for the presidential elections

Kremlin complains as Moldova narrowly votes for closer ties with European Union in referendum

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Girl kidnapped from outside Harrods before being drugged and sexually assaulted, court hears

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in late teens in Bristol

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Anita Rose

Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder of Suffolk dog walker Anita Rose

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

'Devastated' family of Chris Kaba say they will 'continue fighting' after Met marksman cleared of murder
Harry Charlton (left) has been jailed

Speeding drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in London in 2022

Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder
The OAP’s body was eventually found near a weir in the area on Sunday

Rower, 68, who died after boat capsized in River Thames named and pictured as family pays tribute
Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in 2022, and (r) his parents at the Old Bailey today

Met police marksman who shot Chris Kaba cleared of murder

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner

Labour’s workers’ rights reforms could cost businesses £5bn, Government confirms

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday by a tank shell

Moment Hamas leader heads to underground bunker ahead of October 7 attacks as wife clutches '£25k handbag'
Eleanor Brown, 24, was jailed for three years

‘Vindictive’ woman who posted sexual photos of her father's mistress on an escort site jailed for three years
Liam Payne's sister Nicola has described the star as an "angel" as she paid tribute

Liam Payne's sister Nicola pays tribute to her 'angel' and promises star's son Bear will know about his dad

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'
King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News