'Biblical catastrophe': Footage shows wildfires rip through Greece as people flee

7 August 2021, 10:22 | Updated: 7 August 2021, 10:31

Footage shows dramatic scenes from Evia in Greece
Footage shows dramatic scenes from Evia in Greece. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Dramatic footage shows the scale of wildfires that have ripped through Greece and Turkey.

Homes, businesses and farms have been burnt up as Greece's forests set ablaze.

A volunteer firefighter died combatting flames north of Athens when an electricity pole fell on him, while eight people have been killed over the Aegean Sea in Turkey, where fires have devastated its southern coast.

Remarkable footage captured the moment people were evacuated from the Greek island of Evia on a ferry as fires burn in the dark.

The residents were left with no choice but to flee and watch from the water as their home burnt up.

Read more: Fires engulf Mediterranean resorts as Greece sees worst heatwave for 30 years

More than 1,100 people were taken by ferry from a seaside village and the beaches on Evia, which is also popular with tourists, because the fires cut off other ways of escape.

A number of countries have deployed help to Greece
A number of countries have deployed help to Greece. Picture: Alamy
Burnt cars left as a wildfire burns in the Varympompi suburb north of Athens
Burnt cars left as a wildfire burns in the Varympompi suburb north of Athens. Picture: Alamy

Across that part of the Mediterranean, thousands of people and holidaymakers had to escape the flames.

They have been seen clutching babies and carrying older people on chairs as they got onto ferries.

Greece has seen temperatures of 45C, what has been called its worst heatwave for three decades, and winds have fuelled the fires even as the heat relented.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, while three people were arrested across Greece on suspicion of starting some of the fires – two of which are alleged to have been intentional.

Climate change has also been blamed.

Firefighters spent the week tackling huge fires
Firefighters spent the week tackling huge fires. Picture: Alamy

In southern Greece, Eleni Drakoulakou, the deputy mayor of East Mani, told state broadcaster ERT: "It's a biblical catastrophe.

"We're talking about three-quarters of the municipality (being affected)."

With Greece's firefighters stretched facing what the civil protection chief called "exceptionally dangerous, unprecedented conditions", the government has called for help through the European Union, with a number of EU and non-EU countries sending help.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Balkans and Italy have also been affected by fires.

Two people died of smoke inhalation at an olive grove in southern Italy, the LaPresse news agency reported.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a store in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

US coronavirus numbers reach winter levels amid Delta variant surge
Kim Raisner, left, has been sent home after punching a horse ridden by Annika Schleu, right

Coach kicked out of Olympics for punching horse in controversial show jump
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Afidnes area, northern Athens, Greece (Michael Varaklas/AP)

Firefighter dies as Greece continues to deal with widespread blazes
Wales has moved to alert level zero

Wales scraps most of its remaining Covid rules as fully-jabbed can avoid isolating
Britian should not need to lockdown again, an expert has said

UK 'unlikely to need new lockdown or old social distancing measures', expert says
A gay pride parade in Budapest, Hungary (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

Hungary introduces new restrictions on LGBT literature

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics
The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU
Failure to wear a face mask on Tube should be a criminal offence, says Sadiq Khan

'Dropping mandatory masks is communicating that transmission no longer matters'
David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

David Lammy: Starmer is right to embrace Tony Blair's legacy

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully
Govt announcement on Visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager

Government announcement on visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London