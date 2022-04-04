Biden calls for tighter gun laws after Sacramento shooting leaves six dead

4 April 2022, 14:19 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 14:32

Joe Biden called for a ban on "ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines".
Joe Biden called for a ban on "ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines". Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

President Joe Biden has called for updated gun laws after six people died and 12 others were injured in a shooting in Sacramento, California.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Biden called for a ban on "ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines", said buyers should be subject to "background checks", and called for "gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability" to be repealed.

He said "America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence" and added that "we must do more than mourn" as he called on Congress to "act".

"In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible," he said in a statement on Sunday.

Sacramento police are searching for multiple suspects thought to be involved in the shooting, which took place early on Sunday morning.

At least six people, among them three men and three women were killed in the attack. It was not immediately clear whether the other victims had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Biden said "America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence".
Biden said "America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence". . Picture: Alamy

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video footage also showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a person in a car pull out an automatic weapon and begin shooting into a crowd gathered outside a restaurant and lounge in the city.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2am when they heard gunfire.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. A further 10 people either took themselves to hospitals or were transported there.

Read more: Ukrainian refugee sent sleazy messages from men after appealing for host

"Officers began to give medical aid, including CPR, to the victims that they found and at the same time worked to stabilise the scene and learn what they could about the crime," Chief Lester said on Sunday.

"Investigators are working to identify those responsible for this horrific act. We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings. And we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters."

Chief Lester said the coroner's office were working to identify and notify the next of kin of the victims, adding police had secured hundreds of pieces of evidence including a stolen handgun.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy but we are also resolved as an agency to find those responsible and to secure justice for the victims and their families."

Footage circulated online shows a crowd fleeing as gunshots ring out in Sacramento.
Footage circulated online shows a crowd fleeing as gunshots ring out in Sacramento. Picture: Twitter

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars leading to the Golden One Centre, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball. Berry Accius, a community activist, said he had arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.

"The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, 'They killed my sister'. A mother running up, 'Where's my son, has my son been shot?'", he said.

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street. Ms Harris said she had been to the club a few times and described it as a place for "the younger crowd".

Read more: Stop paying billions in blood money for Russian oil while our people die: Zelenskyy aide

Police have closed the streets around the club.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the shooting had left the Californian city with "a broken heart" and described it as "a senseless and unacceptable tragedy".

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," he said. "It is beyond time to have a sane conversation to have guns in America. We have a sickness - it's a sickness in our country, it's a sickness in our culture."

Chief Lester said the coroner's office were working to identify and notify the next of kin of the victims.
Chief Lester said the coroner's office were working to identify and notify the next of kin of the victims. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
June Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton, has died aged 95

'A national treasure': Tributes pour in for EastEnders legend June Brown, dead at 95

Russian atrocities in Bucha have shocked the world

Stop paying billions in blood money for Russian oil while our people die: Zelenskyy aide

Ukrainian refugee Julia Skubenko was bombarded with sleazy messages from men after appealing for a host in the UK.

Ukrainian refugee sent sleazy messages from men after appealing for host

Kinder eggs are being recalled over salmonella poisoning fears

Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over 'potential link to salmonella outbreak in children'

More flights have been cancelled after a weekend of travel chaos

Easter getaway chaos: More flights cancelled after weekend of disruption

Actress Jennifer Wilson has died aged 89.

Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89

Experts this week told Hull Crown Court this week that O'Hara did not have "anything to do with" Mr Turner's death.

Baby-faced teen cleared of murder after man died after one punch attack in Yorkshire

Exclusive
Jacob Rees-Mogg argues a woman can't have a penis

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can't have a penis and quotes Bible

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the EU is to blame for fishing export costs, not Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

Exclusive
Jacob Rees-Mogg has refused to apologise for describing the Whitehall Partygate scandal as "fluff"

No10 slaps down Rees-Mogg after minister brands Covid laws 'unkind and inhuman'

Tommy Robinson was confronted by police

Tommy Robinson confronted by police after 'being kicked out of Mexico'

A Met Police officer has been charged with sexual assault

Serving Met Police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague while on duty

David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday

Wife of suspended Tory MP David Warburton 'standing by him' amid misconduct allegations

Zelenskyy delivered a speech at the Grammys ahead of a performance by John Legend.

'Tell our story': Zelenskyy calls on musicians to support Ukraine in Grammys speech

Tracey Connelly was jailed in 2009 after the death of her 17-month-old son Peter

Baby P's mother 'fears prison attack and asked for more protection' weeks before release

Scotland Yard will reportedly not interview Boris Johnson

Govt's former ethics chief 'fined over Partygate' as first FPNs issued

Latest News

See more Latest News

Civil Guards stand by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca on Monday April 4 2022

US seizes yacht in Mallorca owned by oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin
A 33-year-old woman, centre, with the hood of her coat up and wearing a protective vest, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court in Athens, Greece, on Monday April 4 2022

Scuffles break out as mother appears in court accused of killing daughter
A medical worker collects sample swab sample from residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Monday April 4 2022

China sends in military to help with Shanghai virus outbreak

Ukrainian servicemen climb on a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv

Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians

A roadblock near the scene of the shooting in Sacramento

Six dead and 10 injured in shooting in California, say police
Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda

Lithuania cuts off Russian gas imports and urges EU to do the same
Daniel Craig

Covid-19 puts temporary stop on Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway
Prince Hamzah

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah drops title in protest over how country run
A motorcyclist rides past a billboard with the picture of Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan on display outside the National Assembly in Islamabad in Pakistan

Pakistan in political turmoil as prime minister dissolves parliament
Afghan farmers harvest poppy in Nad Ali district in Helmand province

Taliban announces ban on poppy production in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM
'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment
'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller is asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills
Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG

Putin is motivated to 'internationalise' Ukraine war to rest of Europe - former RUSI DG
Nick Ferrari has questioned

Nick Ferrari Says: Can a PM really struggle to define a woman?
Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action

Energy poverty deaths will go 'through the roof' this winter, says National Energy Action
Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police