Biden says Afghanistan evacuation deadline 'dependent' on Taliban cooperation

US President Joe Biden said troops will be withdrawing from Afghanistan no later than August 31. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Sophie Barnett

Joe Biden has today said he is "determined" that the evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan should be completed no later than August 31, but that it will depend on "cooperation" from the Taliban.

On Tuesday evening, Joe Biden confirmed he is currently planning on sticking to his deadline of August 31 for ending evacuations, despite calls from G7 leaders - including Boris Johnson - for an extension.

However, he said he was preparing "contingency plans to adjust the timetable" if the need arose.

Following a meeting with G7 leaders, where Mr Biden appeared on a virtual call for around seven minutes, he said: "We are currently on a pace to finish [the US evacuation] before August 31.

"The sooner we can finish the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops but the completion by August 31 depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who we are transporting out, and no disruption to our operations.

Read more: PM: Taliban must ensure safety of people who want to leave Afghanistan after August 31

Read more: Afghans barred from going to Kabul airport and those trying to flee told to go home

"In addition I have asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary.

"I am determined to ensure that we complete our mission, this mission."

Despite the Prime Minister trying to persuade him, the President said US troops will not be staying in Kabul any longer than planned.

Earlier, Press Seretary Jen Psaki issued a statement saying that during the G7 meeting Mr Biden had "conveyed that our mission in Kabul will end based on the achievement of our objectives".

The statement went on: "He confirmed we are currently on pace to finish by August 31 and provided an update on progress in evacuating Americans who want to come home, third-country nationals, and Afghans who were our allies during the war.

"He also made clear that with each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31st depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport. In addition, the President has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline should that become necessary."

The Prime Minister was expected to press US President Joe Biden to keep his forces on the ground past August 31, as they are providing security at Kabul airport to allow people to flee the country, but he failed to persuade him.

The Prime Minister did however say that G7 leaders have agreed on a "roadmap" and have plans of how they will engage with the Taliban.

They are insisting the Taliban guarantee safe passage beyond August 31 for those who want to leave the country.

In a joint statement released by Downing Street, G7 Leaders said they "expressed grave concern" about the situation in Afghanistan.

They called for "calm and restraint" to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable Afghan and international citizens, and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis.

"Afghanistan must never again become a safe haven for terrorism, nor a source of terrorist attacks on others," they added.

Read more: Airbnb to provide free housing around the world for 20,000 Afghan refugees

Read more: Person on no-fly list flown to UK during Kabul evacuation, Govt confirms

The Taliban, which swept to power last week in the wake of America's major withdrawal of troops, has suggested that foreign forces remaining past the deadline would cross a "red line" that will "provoke a reaction".

The group warned on Tuesday that evacuations "will not be allowed" after August 31.

Read more: Taliban declares 'amnesty' and says it will 'respect women's rights' in Afghanistan

And Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the Afghans should "return to their homes and resume their calm everyday lives".

Mr Mujahid said crowding at the airport was dangerous and "people could lose their lives".

And he urged the US not to "encourage" highly skilled people to leave Afghanistan.