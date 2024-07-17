Biden hints he could quit election race against Trump on medical advice, as top Democrat calls for him to stand down

Joe Biden has hinted he could step aside from the race against Donald Trump for the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Joe Biden himself has hinted that he could step aside from the presidential election if his doctors told him to.

Several elected Democrats and prominent supporters have called for the president, 81, to stand aside in the race for the White House against Donald Trump in November, after numerous shaky performances in recent weeks.

Mr Biden has so far remained defiant amid the calls for him to quit the race - but on Wednesday dropped the biggest hint so far that he could be persuaded to relinquish the Democrat nomination.

He said in an interview with Black Entertainment Television that he could step aside "if [he] had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, the doctors came and said you’ve got this problem, that problem."

Mr Biden said that his age could be an asset to the country.

President Joe Biden visits a supermarket in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"Quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom,” he said. “And I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country, in spite of the fact we were told we couldn’t get it done.

"But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that."

The president recalled that the first time he ran for the White House, in 2020, he only intended to serve one term - but that the "divided" state of the US had made him reconsider his position.

“I made a serious mistake in the whole debate and, look, when I originally ran, you might remember it, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate.

"I thought that I would be able to move from this, to pass it on to somebody else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided."

It comes as a senior Democrat congressman become the most prominent member of the party to call for Joe Biden to step down from the US presidential race on Wednesday.

Adam Schiff, the California representative who is now running for Senate, said Mr Biden should "pass the torch" to another candidate.

Mr Schiff said that he had "serious concerns" about Mr Biden's ability to win re-election this time around.

Former President Donald Trump takes part in a walk-through during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., July 17, 2024. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

He said in a statement on Wednesday: "While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch.

"And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."

A new poll has shown that two-thirds of Democrats believe that it is time for Mr Biden to step aside.

Possible replacements include his vice-president Kamala Harris, and California governor Gavin Newsom.

Critics have long asked questions about Mr Biden's mental acuity and fitness for the highest office - some even since 2020.

But Democrats had dismissed these concerns until his shambolic debate appearance against Mr Trump in June, when he made several errors and at times was barely comprehensible.

He followed this up with several other gaffes, including referring to Ms Harris as 'vice-president Trump' and referring to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'president Putin' at the recent NATO summit.

Polls show Mr Biden as behind Republican Mr Trump, who suffered a near-assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday, and is appearing at his party's convention this week.