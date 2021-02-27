Biden's 1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief bill passes in the House

27 February 2021, 10:29

The House has voted for Biden's coronavirus relief bill
The House has voted for Biden's coronavirus relief bill. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The US house of representatives has approved a 1.9 trillion dollar (£1.36 billion) pandemic relief bill in a triumph for new president Joe Biden.

The move came as top Democrats tried to assure progressives in the party that they would revive a derailed attempt to boost the minimum wage in America.

Mr Biden's vision to provide cash to individuals, businesses, states and cities battered by Covid-19 passed on a 219-212 vote along party lines.

The legislation will now go before the senate, where Democrats seem intent on resuscitating their minimum wage push. Meanwhile, disputes could erupt over state aid and other issues.

Democrats said the faltering economy and the loss of half a million American lives demands quick, decisive action.

They say Republican legislators are out of step with a public that largely views the bill favourably, according to polls.

California Democrat Maxine Waters said: "I am a happy camper tonight.

"This is what America needs. Republicans, you ought to be a part of this. But if you're not, we're going without you."

Republicans said the bill is too expensive and said too few education dollars would be spent quickly to immediately reopen schools.

Read more: Rudy Giuliani facing $1.3bn lawsuit over false election fraud claims

Read more: Boris Johnson: Biden inauguration 'step forward' for US after 'bumpy period'

They said the measure was laden with gifts to Democratic interests such as labour unions, and funnelled money to Democratic-run states they suggested did not need the money because their budgets had bounced back.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said: "To my colleagues who say this bill is bold, I say it's bloated.

"To those who say it's urgent, I say it's unfocused. To those who say it's popular, I say it is entirely partisan."

That divide is making the fight a showdown over which party voters will reward for heaping more federal spending on combating the coronavirus and reviving the economy, on top of the four trillion dollars (£2.8 trillion) approved last year.

The battle is also emerging as an early test of Mr Biden's ability to hold together his party's fragile congressional majorities - just 10 votes in the house, with an evenly divided senate.

At the same time, Democrats are trying to calculate how to assuage progressives who lost their top priority in a jarring senate setback last week.

That chamber's nonpartisan parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, said senate rules require that a federal minimum wage increase would have to be dropped from the Covid-19 bill, leaving the proposal on life support.

The measure would gradually lift that minimum to 15 dollars (£10.75) per hour by 2025, doubling the current 7.25 dollar (£5.20) floor which has been in effect since 2009.

Hoping to revive that effort in some form, senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is considering adding a provision to the senate version of the Covid-19 relief bill that would penalise large companies which do not pay workers at least 15 dollars an hour.

That was in line with ideas floated on Thursday night by senators Bernie Sanders and Ron Wyden to boost taxes on corporations which no not hit certain minimum wage targets.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi offered encouragement, calling a minimum wage increase "a financial necessity for our families, a great stimulus for our economy and a moral imperative for our country".

She said the house would "absolutely" approve a final version of the relief bill because of its widespread benefits, even if it lacked progressives' top goal.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family held a private funeral for the NHS fundraiser

Captain Sir Tom Moore: NHS hero honoured with military flypast and honour guard
Police confront protesters

Myanmar police escalate crackdown on coup protesters

Mohammed bin Salman

US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing

High school shooting

Officer shot dead outside New Orleans high school basketball game
Nancy Pelosi

US house passes 1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief bill

Army General Nick Carter told LBC the military should be used more often in response to UK crises

Military should step up ‘more often’ in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns

Budget: Failing to support people in self-isolation 'biggest risk to the roadmap,' Burnham warns
Shamima Begum should be brought back to the UK and have her human rights respected, Tory MP Andrew Mitchell has told LBC.

The UK should 'take responsibility' for Shamima Begum, argues Tory MP
Daniel Barnett's guide to coronavirus vaccine passports - are they legal?

Daniel Barnett's guide to coronavirus vaccine passports - are they legal?
James spoke to Figen Murray about the proposed legislation

James O'Brien hears from bereaved mother campaigning for new counter-terror legislation
James O'Brien's monologue on the case of IS bride Shamima Begum

James O'Brien's monologue on the case of IS bride Shamima Begum
Nick Ferrari interviewed the former MI6 chief

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews former MI6 boss Sir John Sawers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London