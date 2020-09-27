Big Ben roof scaffolding to start coming down this week

27 September 2020, 07:56

View of the Big Ben (under renovation) also known as Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London
View of the Big Ben (under renovation) also known as Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London. Picture: PA

Scaffolding hiding the roof of the tower housing Big Ben will begin to be removed this week after three years of extensive restoration work.

The top of the Elizabeth Tower - one of London's most notable historic landmarks - will once again be visible, but work will continue on the rest of the structure.

It will take six weeks for the scaffolding to be taken down, revealing 3,433 restored cast iron roof tiles which were removed and repaired in a specialist workshop.

The conservation work also addressed crumbling stone work and leaks.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Like everyone else, I have been looking forward to seeing the scaffolding come down on Elizabeth Tower - so the unveiling of the roof will be a memorable moment.

"We could all do with some good news in this Covid world, so it is very exciting to actually see some more of this great icon.

"I am hoping the conservation work that has taken place on the tower - an important symbol of our democracy - will assure its place in London's skyline for generations to come."

The four-year restoration scheme of the Elizabeth Tower began in 2017.

