Big Ben's bells won't bong for Brexit due to cost

Tory MP Mark Francois has offered to bong the bell of Big Ben himself. Picture: PA

Brexit will not be marked by the bonging of Big Ben's bells, due to logistical and financial issues a Parliamentary committee has been told.

The idea has been floated by several Tory MPs who have said it is the historic bell should chime to mark the date the UK leaves the EU.

Previously an early day motion to urge Commons authorities "to make arrangements to ensure that Big Ben will chime at 11 pm [on January 31], to provide an appropriate national focus for this truly historic event," were put forward, but not selected by the previous Speaker, John Bercow.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the House of Commons Commission on Monday, however, it was ultimately ruled out after it was revealed that it would cost £500,000 - up from the original estimate of £120,000.

The expanded budget stems from the need to put in and remove a temporary floor in order to ring the bell.

A source told The Daily Telegraph: "No-one in the meeting thought it was worth spending £500,000 on having Big Ben strike the hour on one occasion.

"When you consider what else that money could be spent on, it's very hard to make an argument in favour of it."

Another source reportedly said there wasn't enough time to plan for the bell to ring, saying the project team would need "at least two weeks" to prepare.

Conservative MP Mark Francois told the paper he was "very disappointed" with the commission's decision.

"I've already offered to go up Big Ben myself, ably assisted by (European Scrutiny Committee chair) Bill Cash, to ring the bell myself to save money," he said.

"If all else fails, the BBC must have a recording of Big Ben chiming they could play at 11pm at no cost whatsoever to taxpayers."

SNP MP Patrick Grady (Glasgow North), however was not in favour of the move: "For many people across the UK, leaving the EU on January 31 will not be a cause for celebration.

"The bombast and triumphalism of the hard Brexiteers who want to hear Big Ben chime to mark that moment is hardly in keeping with the PM's desire to bring the country together.

Big Ben's bongs were temporarily silenced in 2017 for the safety of workers involved in a four-year restoration scheme of the Elizabeth Tower.