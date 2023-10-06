Stampeding cows seen trampling down garden fence, as locals say herd is out of control after attack on dog walkers

Cows break their way into garden in Bedfordshire

By Kit Heren

A herd of stampeding cows has been filmed trampling down the garden fence of an unsuspecting resident of a small English town.

The footage shows fifteen cows barging into the back garden of a house in Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.

The cows start eating the plants in the garden, before moving onto the house next door, where they also begin grazing. They are then shooed away by a neighbour.

Local councillor Andy Skilton told LBC that the problem has been going on for some time - and that this was not even the worst incident.

A group of dog walkers were hurt when they were attacked by the cows on a footpath last year.

Cows broke into the back garden in Biggleswade.

Cllr Skilton pointed the finger at Fen Reeves, a "mysterious" organisation that manages Biggleswade Common, the open space where the cows usually live.

"There's no accountability," he said.

He added that he thought the problem could have been caused by chains on the common, which usually keep the cows in being in a state of disrepair.

Cllr Skilton said that Biggleswade was growing quickly, with many people arriving from cities like London who weren't that familiar with animals - so the rampaging cows were doubly concerning for them.

The cows were eventually shooed away.

He said in an earlier Facebook post: "Recently, I've been hearing from concerned residents about cows on the common. They have entered private gardens and land, causing damage and distress, and it also seems that the cows has been causing problems for dog walkers more often than before, as the cows are more widely spreads and numerous.

He added: "I feel we need more transparency regarding the somewhat mysterious Fen Reeves who manage the common, as residents have been reporting it hard to find information, and inadequate responses from them when issues are raised.

"With Biggleswade's growth and urbanization, should we consider managing expectations for all parties involved in a different way?"

Fen Reeves said it had been in touch with concerned residents to discuss the problems raised.

Cows can be very dangerous, particularly when they feel that their calves are threatened. Dozens of cow attacks on humans have been reported in recent years, with several fatal incidents.