Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine

Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

Holidaymakers who wear bikinis at the Italian tourist hotspot of Sorrento this summer face fines after a new ban was implemented.

Jet-setters visiting Sorrento in Italy will have to cover up to avoid being slapped with a £425 fine from the authorities.

Sorrento's mayor, Massimo Coppola, banned people from walking around in bikinis and bare torsos due to "'widespread indecorous behaviour" upsetting locals.

Announcing the new rules, Mr Coppola said he had witnessed "behaviour that is seen by the majority of people as contrary to decorum and to the decency that characterises civilised cohabitation" according to The Times.

He added: "The continuation of this situation, as well as causing discomfort and unease in the resident population and among visitors, could lead to a negative judgment on the quality of life in our town, with consequences for its image and for tourism."

Sorrento is the western gateway to the Amalfi coast and is popular with holidaymakers across the globe.

But this summer police officers will now patrol the streets to enforce the new rules by dishing out hefty fines.

The ban extends to those who walk through the town shirtless, or in their swimwear.

It is not the first resort to implement dress codes with the also Ligurian resort of Rapallo also putting a ban on skimpy dresses.