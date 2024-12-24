Former US president Bill Clinton discharged from hospital - and will be home for Christmas

President Biden Speaks On The 30th Anniversary Of The Family And Medical Leave Act At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Former president Bill Clinton has been discharged from a Washington hospital, and will be home for Christmas after he was admitted the day before with a fever.

Mr Clinton is being treated for the flu, Angel Urena, his deputy chief of staff, said in a statement about his release.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," Mr Urena said.

"He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all," Urena said.

The 78-year-old Democrat was admitted to hospital on Monday afternoon for testing and observation.

Mr Clinton served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001.

He addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, and campaigned in the autumn for Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the election to Donald Trump in November.

Mr Clinton recently published his latest book, Citizen, a memoir about his life after the White House and the role of philanthropy in it.