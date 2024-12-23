Former US president Bill Clinton admitted to hospital

By Flaminia Luck

Former US president Bill Clinton has been admitted to hospital in Washington after developing a fever.

The 78-year-old was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Centre in the "afternoon for testing and observation", Angel Urena, Mr Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

"He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Mr Urena said.

Mr Clinton, a Democrat who served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001, addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer and campaigned ahead of November's election for the unsuccessful White House bid of Democratic vice president Kamala Harris.