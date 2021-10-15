Ex president Bill Clinton taken to hospital after suffering infection

Mr Clinton is being treated in hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ex-US president Bill Clinton has been checked in to hospital for an infection.

The treatment is not related to Covid, a spokesman said.

Angel Urena told reporters Mr Clinton was taken to the University of California Irvine Medical Centre on Tuesday.

Mr Urena added the Democrat "is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care".

Read more: PM hails 'great progress' in UK-US trade deal as he meets with Joe Biden

A second statement quoted Dr Alpesh Amin and Dr Lisa Bardack who said he had been administered with IV antibiotixs and fluids.

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," the doctors said.

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."