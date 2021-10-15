Ex president Bill Clinton taken to hospital after suffering infection

15 October 2021, 07:31

Mr Clinton is being treated in hospital
Mr Clinton is being treated in hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ex-US president Bill Clinton has been checked in to hospital for an infection.

The treatment is not related to Covid, a spokesman said.

Angel Urena told reporters Mr Clinton was taken to the University of California Irvine Medical Centre on Tuesday.

Mr Urena added the Democrat "is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care".

Read more: PM hails 'great progress' in UK-US trade deal as he meets with Joe Biden

A second statement quoted Dr Alpesh Amin and Dr Lisa Bardack who said he had been administered with IV antibiotixs and fluids.

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," the doctors said.

"The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Troops told LBC about their efforts in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan

Troops tell LBC they did 'everything we could' to help bring Afghan people to the UK

PC Dwyer has been dismissed from West Yorkshire Police after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Police officer sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity tuck shop

Police chiefs are considering a direct entry route into the police for military intelligence personnel

Police could bring in military to help investigate organised crime gangs

The contactless limit is rising from £45 to £100

Contactless limit rises to £100 but experts insist risk of fraud remains 'low'

The Queen made the remarks after attending the ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd in Cardiff

'They talk but don't do': Queen hits out at leaders for 'irritating' climate inaction

Ministers say the move will make international travel easier and cheaper

Cheaper lateral flow tests to replace PCR swabs for tourists in half-term holiday boost

Banksy's Love Is In The Bin sold for over £18m

Partially shredded Banksy painting sells for £18,582,000

Kingston Town House has won a prestigious architecture award

Kingston University Town House wins top UK architecture prize

Hazrat Wali, 18, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham

Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing of Afghan refugee Hazrat Wali

Supermarkets have been accused of trying to cover up shortages on shelves

Supermarkets accused of 'disguising' poorly-stocked shelves amid supply shortage

Mr Allott said Sarah Everard should not have "submitted" to arrest by her killer Wayne Couzens

Police boss who said women need to be ‘streetwise’ in wake of Sarah Everard’s murder quits

Police are hunting two fake police officers who tried to gain access to a property

Police hunt fake cops with handcuffs & batons who demanded to search woman's home

Officers arrested the suspect after 30 minutes

Norway bow and arrow attack 'appears to be act of terror' as five killed

The campaign aims to reduce sexual crimes

'Don't Be that Guy': New police campaign tackles sex crimes

Prince William has criticised the space race, which has included Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin flight

'Focus on saving the planet': Prince William launches attack on space tourism

Rishi Sunak has insisted Christmas shopping won't be an issue this winter

Christmas shortage fears: Sunak 'confident' UK will not run out of presents

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insulate Britain plans to pause its activism

Eco protesters to suspend blocking roads after drivers fight back
The Night Tube will return on two lines from late November

London's Night Tube will return next month, Sadiq Khan confirms
Sajid Javid has criticised Sadiq Khan

'I can't understand it': Sajid Javid blasts Khan's London fireworks cancellation
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned of an industry shut down amid soaring gas prices

UK shutdown warning: Industry 'could stop' in winter cold snap as gas prices soar
The measures are to encourage GPs to move away from virtual appointments

Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments
Police in Florida arrested the man on Tuesday

Man arrested after toddler found gun and shot mother dead during work Zoom call
Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg

Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town
Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis
The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's NYE fireworks.

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks
Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years

London football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over cannabis oil found in car

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid
'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations
Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'
NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police