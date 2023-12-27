'Godfather' of avocado on toast Bill Granger dies aged 54

Bill Granger. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

'Godfather' of avocado on toast Bill Granger has died aged 54.

The restaurateur, chef and food writer "died peacefully in hospital" in London on Christmas Day, his family said.

They added that he would always be remembered as the "King of Breakfast" for "making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine".

His most famous creation was the popular "avocado toast" which first appeared at his restaurant in Sydney.

The Granger family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54.

"A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.

"Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years."

It added: "He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given."

Bill Granger. Picture: Getty

Tributes have since poured in for the restaurateur, with fellow Australian Hugh Jackman making a joint statement with his former partner Deborra-Lee Furness.

"We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring," they said.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow replied saying: "Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all."

Actor Richard E Grant shared a row of heartbreak emojis while Australian singer and actor Jason Donovan dubbed Granger a "ray of Aussie sunshine".

Nigella Lawson said she was "heartbroken" in a response to the post.

TV chef Jamie Oliver said: "This is devastating news; I'm so sad to hear this, what a guy he was... a wonderful human, kind, calm soul....

"I admired everything he represented in food; I remember the first time I met him many moons ago. He couldn't have been nicer, and his food was so good."

Australian MasterChef host Matt Preston called Granger a "genuinely lovely bloke and an inspiration" and praised his work in shaping "the image of modern Australian food worldwide".

Granger opened his first restaurant, bills, in Darlinghurst in 1993 and his first London location, Granger & Co, in Notting Hill in 2011. He had restaurants in Seoul and Tokyo and also authored a number of cookbooks.