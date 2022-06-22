Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and wife Jerry Hall 'to divorce' after six years of marriage

22 June 2022, 22:43 | Updated: 23 June 2022, 01:00

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce after six years of marriage
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce after six years of marriage. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall are getting a divorce after six years of marriage, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The media businessman and the actress got married in London in 2016 in a simple ceremony at Spencer House after a five-month relationship.

At the time the media baron took to Twitter to announce that he was "the luckiest and happiest man in the world".

It will be Mr Murdoch's fourth divorce and shortest marriage but Ms Hall's first divorce.

He married his first wife, Patricia Booker, a former flight attendant in 1956, they divorced in 1967 and have one daughter together- Prudence.

That same year Mr Murdoch went on to marry his second wife Anna Mann, a Scottish journalist with whom he had three children, they divorced in 1999.

Read more: Labour demands Boris reveal bankers' meeting details amid claims he'll scrap bonus cap

Murdoch went on to marry Wendi Deng just 17 days after he divorced his second wife, they share two daughters and divorced in 2014.

Ms Hall was previously unofficially married to the Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children, but their marriage was annulled in 1999.

It is thought the separation is unlikely to change the ownership structure of Mr Murdoch's businesses.

The 91-year-old and 65-year-old have not spoken about the divorce but the New York Times said it had been informed by two people with knowledge of the decision.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fresh rail strikes will take place today as the rift between the RMT union and rail bosses widens

Ministers to stop 'militant union leaders holding country ransom' with strike breaker law

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'.

Brit sentenced to death for fighting in Ukraine will be executed, family say

Mick Lynch and Grant Shapps exchanged claims in a war of words

Rail strike to go ahead: Bitter row erupts as latest round of talks breaks down

Maros Tancos, 45, and Joanna Gomulska, 46 trafficked more than 40 vulnerable men to the UK from Slovakia

Couple who kept orphaned 'slaves' in house dubbed 'gate to hell' jailed for 25 years

Adil Khan, 51, argued he shouldn’t be deported as his son needs a role model and his presence could harm his family’s business in Pakistan

Rochdale grooming gang member says he shouldn’t be deported 'as son needs role model'

Mark Serwotka says Sir Keir made a "catastrophic judgement" over the strikes

Starmer made 'catastrophic misjudgement' with picket line ban, says union chief

Emotional footage shows a mother sing to her son for the last time

Heartbreaking moment Ukrainian mother sings lullaby to son who died fighting Russians

Passengers were delayed before being left 'stranded' in the corridor at the airport

Brit holidaymakers ‘stranded in hot airport corridor with no food, water or toilets’

Prince William unveiled the new monument at Waterloo

'British life is better because of them': William and Kate unveil Windrush National Monument
Mossley Hollins High School in Tameside, Manchester.

School bans hugs and high-fives in strict 'no contact' policy for pupils

Angela Rayner called for transparency over a reported bankers' meeting

Labour demands Boris reveal bankers' meeting details amid claims he'll scrap bonus cap

Polio has been discovered in London.

Polio explained: What is the virus and should we be worried about London sewage traces?

Tank on Salisbury Plain

Soldier dies after crash with tank during exercise on Salisbury Plain

Polio has been detected in traces of London sewage

Polio virus detected in London after routine test at sewage works

Boris was challenged over claims he had tried to get his wife a job in the Foreign Office.

Boris dodges Starmer grilling over whether he offered Carrie top Foreign Office job

Torrential rain and thunderstorms are set to drown out the balmy weather.

Brits set to bask in 28C ahead of 'danger to life' thunderstorms and torrential rain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Record-Breaking Python-Florida

Florida wildlife team hauls in 18-foot Burmese python

France Macron

French president Macron offers to compromise after parliament loss
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis arrives at the Brindisi law court in southern Italy on Wednesday June 22 2022

Judge in Italy extends hotel detention for director Haggis, reports say
Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan

1,000 dead and 1,500 injured in Afghan quake

Times Square Crash Trial

Man found ‘not responsible’ for Times Square vehicle rampage

Bulgaria Government

Bulgaria’s no-confidence vote could hamper EU expansion

Fillets of Chilean sea bass caught near the UK-controlled South Georgia island are displayed for sale at a Whole Foods Market in Cleveland, Ohio on June 17 2022

Fishing feud near Antarctica splits the US and UK

Firefighting units are seen next to a Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing at Miami International Airport

Three hurt as jet crash lands and catches fire in Miami

James Rado, left, and Galt MacDermot attend the opening night of the Broadway musical Hair in New York on March 31n 2009

James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking Broadway musical Hair, dies at 90
A bee arrives at a sunflower under blue sky in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

EU Commission proposes cutting pesticides by half by 2030

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'
Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle
'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London