Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and wife Jerry Hall 'to divorce' after six years of marriage

By Megan Hinton

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall are getting a divorce after six years of marriage, it has been reported.

The media businessman and the actress got married in London in 2016 in a simple ceremony at Spencer House after a five-month relationship.

At the time the media baron took to Twitter to announce that he was "the luckiest and happiest man in the world".

It will be Mr Murdoch's fourth divorce and shortest marriage but Ms Hall's first divorce.

He married his first wife, Patricia Booker, a former flight attendant in 1956, they divorced in 1967 and have one daughter together- Prudence.

That same year Mr Murdoch went on to marry his second wife Anna Mann, a Scottish journalist with whom he had three children, they divorced in 1999.

Murdoch went on to marry Wendi Deng just 17 days after he divorced his second wife, they share two daughters and divorced in 2014.

Ms Hall was previously unofficially married to the Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children, but their marriage was annulled in 1999.

It is thought the separation is unlikely to change the ownership structure of Mr Murdoch's businesses.

The 91-year-old and 65-year-old have not spoken about the divorce but the New York Times said it had been informed by two people with knowledge of the decision.