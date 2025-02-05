Fury as more than one in ten UK councils could slash frequency of bin collections – will you be affected?

Around a tenth of councils in the UK are considering reducing their number of bin collections. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Around a tenth of councils in the UK are considering reducing their number of bin collections.

42 local authorities are looking at monthly services instead of once every two weeks - potentially affecting around eight million people, data from the TaxPayers' Alliance shows.

In addition, over 800,000 could have their weekly recycling service cut to fortnightly or monthly.

The news has sparked frustration as many of us are seeing our council tax bills rise.

Read our full list below to see if your street will be affected.

42 local authorities are looking at monthly services instead of fortnightly. Picture: Alamy

Thirteen councils plan to extend fortnightly residual waste collections to three-weekly.

These include:

Babergh Council

Caerphilly Council

Cheshire East Council

Dundee Council

East Dunbartonshire Council

East Hertfordshire Council

East Suffolk Council

Flintshire Council

Mid Sussex Council,

North Hertfordshire Council

North Somerset Council

North Warwickshire Council

Teignbridge Council

Recycling could also be affected. Picture: Alamy

Four councils plan to cut their weekly recycling waste collections to fortnightly.

Lewisham Council

New Forest

Oadby and Wigston Council

Sandwell Council

Two councils plan to extend three-weekly recycling collections to four-weekly.

North Ayrshire Council

Dundee Council

North Hertfordshire Council plans to extend fortnightly recycling waste collections to three-weekly.

Seven councils plan to cut their weekly residual waste collections to fortnightly. Picture: Getty

Seven councils plan to cut their weekly residual waste collections to fortnightly.

These are:

Allerdale Council

Arun Council

Basingstoke & Deane Council

Birmingham Council

New Forest

Oadby and Wigston Council

Sandwell Council

Two councils plan to shift from three-weekly to four-weekly residual waste collections.

These include:

East Ayrshire Council

Carmarthenshire Council

Ten councils are planning changes but proposed changes have not been released yet.

More than 8 million people could be affected by the proposed changes . Picture: Getty

'Ever-growing mountains of waste'

Joanna Marchong, investigations campaign manager of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: “Residents will be left wondering what to do when the bin lorries don’t show up and the rubbish piles high.

“A shocking number of councils are considering cutting collections, which would leave people facing ever-growing mountains of waste.

“Town halls need to stop making a mess of basic services and focus on delivering what taxpayers pay for.”

Shadow minister for local government Kevin Hollinrake said the data proves voters in Labour local authority areas “pay more and get less”.

He described it as another promise "shamelessly broken by this Labour government".