BioNTech boss: Pfizer vaccine likely to be effective against Indian variant

21 May 2021, 15:52

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is effective against 30 variants
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is effective against 30 variants. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The Pfizer vaccine is likely to be effective against the Indian variant of Coronavirus, the chief executive of BioNTech has said.

Ugur Sahin said he was encouraged by findings in a recent scientific paper, based on a blood analysis of vaccinated individuals.

The study found that, although samples of the Indian variant were more resistant than other strains, the antibodies would still "neutralise" the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine was previously proven to be 75 per cent effective against the South African variant of the virus, and Mr Sahin believe it "might be in the same range" for the Indian variant.

He said: "So far we've had the chance to test our vaccine against more than 30 variants of the virus. It has proven effective against mutations so far."

The Indian variant has spread to 50 countries and was confirmed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation.

Read more: When can I get the Covid vaccine? Online calculator estimates when you're likely to get the coronavirus jab

Read more: Rich list reveals who made billions during Covid pandemic

This comes after it was ruled that the Pfizer vaccine could be stored in a fridge for up to a month by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Chief Executive of the MHRA, Dr June Raine, said: "Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had to be administered within five days of being removed from ultra-low temperature freezers.

"Now that the jab can be stored at normal fridge temperatures for up to 31 days, it can be used in a wider range of healthcare settings, giving patients greater access to the Pfizer vaccine."

The "rigorously assessed" data warranted the change, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) made a similar decision earlier in the week.

The MHRA added that flexibility in storage of the vaccine would also have a "significant impact" on rolling it out to other EU countries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Local politicians and equal rights campaigners gather outside the warehouse where the nooses have been found (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

Amazon halts work at warehouse after noose found hanging from beam
The report found Martin Bashier to be “unreliable”, “devious” and “dishonest”

BBC Diana interview: What comes next after the Dyson report and what have the key figures said?
Palestinians Israel

Netanyahu warns Hamas of ‘new level of force’ if Gaza ceasefire is broken
Sniffer dog smelling coronavirus samples

Thailand calls in canine squad to sniff out coronavirus cases
Bomb in Chaman, Pakistan

Islamist political party leader killed in Pakistan bomb blast
Many neonatal units have restrictions in place to limit the spread of Covid-19

Covid-19 rules 'harming parents' bond with newborn babies in hospital care'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana BBC interview should be aired again

Shelagh Fogarty's take on if Princess Diana's BBC interview should be aired again
'Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien

'Don't throw baby out with the bathwater' over BBC, caller tells James O'Brien
Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable' says Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell: Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable'
Nick was speaking after the case against the 77-year-old fell apart

Nick Ferrari calls for more accountability in criminal justice system
Nick Ferrari blasted the broadcaster

'I've never seen anything like it': Nick Ferrari blasts BBC over Diana interview
Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Shelagh Fogarty hears harrowing story of man whose wife has Alzheimer's

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London