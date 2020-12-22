James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
BioNTech chief executive 'confident' vaccine works against new Covid variant
22 December 2020, 09:31
The chief executive of BioNTech has said the company is confident its vaccine works against the new strain of Covid-19 spreading across the UK.
Ugur Sahin said more tests were needed before he could be completely sure of the efficacy of the drug, but that he was "confident" it would work.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently the only job approved for use in the UK so far.
