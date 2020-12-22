Breaking News

BioNTech chief executive 'confident' vaccine works against new Covid variant

22 December 2020, 09:31

The BioNTech chief executive is 'confident' vaccine works against new Covid variant. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The chief executive of BioNTech has said the company is confident its vaccine works against the new strain of Covid-19 spreading across the UK.

Ugur Sahin said more tests were needed before he could be completely sure of the efficacy of the drug, but that he was "confident" it would work.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is currently the only job approved for use in the UK so far.

More to follow...

