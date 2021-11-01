Breaking News

Bird flu discovered in poultry as authorities impose 'control zone'

By Will Taylor

Bird flu has been detected in poultry and wild birds in the Wrexham area.

A "temporary disease control" ranging between three and 10 kilometres has been imposed around the small premises in Wrexham County Borough, Welsh authorities said.

An investigation is under way, but dead wild birds have been found in the area and tested positive for avian influenza H5N1, and they are thought to be the source of the infection.

The risk to public health is thought to be "very low" and the cases are not a threat to food safety.

